After last week's success with Garrick Higgo, who is the GM Tipster going for this time out?

Tenerife Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

What a funday Sunday that was with young South African Garrick Higgo giving a masterclass on how to win from the front in Gran Canaria and Aussie mates Marc Leishman and Cam Smith edging an extra-time thriller in the New Orleans pairs.

Both were first-choice picks and those clever clogs who played the double, at the recommended 35-1 and 12-1, will have got 467-1 for their money.

Sadly, I wasn’t one of them – after that stunning 150-1 debut with Stewart Cink I was bracing myself for a couple of missed cuts! – but good luck to those who did and thanks for all those lovely messages on Twitter.

Of course, it can’t last but we’ll give Higgo another twirl when the European Tour hops over en masse from Gran Canaria to Tenerife for two weeks, both at Costa Adeje which as a 6857-yard par 71 is a bit longer than last week’s but still basically a shortish resort course where birdies will be booming.

Built on a banana plantation and designed by Spaniard Jose Gancedo, it hosted the 2014 Spanish Ladies Open but this is Costa Adeje’s European Tour debut.

Gancedo is known as the Picasso of golf architects in Spain and the one course of his I have played, Parque da Floresta in the western Algarve, was bizarre, to put it kindly.

Costa Adeje is unusual because it has six of each, threes, fours and fives, on its regular card but one of the fives, the 560-yard eighth, has been shaved to a four for these two tournaments.

There may be a bit of thunder around for round one but the weather should perk up for the weekend.

It was impossible not to be impressed by the mature way the 21-year-old Higgo went about taking his second European Tour title – he won in Portugal last year – and if he doesn’t end up with a sackful of worldwide victories on his CV, I’d be amazed.

A word of caution: Matteo Manassero was similarly precocious but where is he now?

As you would expect, the Tenerife Open field is much the same as for Gran Canaria, with the most obvious differences being the absences of Sam Horsfield and Rafa Cabrera Bello who are in the Valspar line-up in Florida.

New this week is Rookie of the Year Sami Valimaki, the Finn who broke through on only his fifth Euro start in Oman last year and, like Higgo, is a 21-year-old with a big future.

Sami Valimaki 1pt each way at 33/1 with Bet365

The young Finn is an exceptional talent and already has a European Tour title under his belt.

This tournament is his first since the WGC-Workday tournament in Florida but if last year is anything to go by, he goes well when fresh.

His fifth place in top company at the Race To Dubai finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates in December was a real eye-catcher.

Valimaki apart, it’s probably worth sticking to those who performed well last week.

Thorbjorn Olesen was making his first start of the year after taking time out for a wrist injury and the birth of his first son when shooting a 61 on day one.

The Dane’s lack of competition showed as he faded to fifth but he would have settled for that.

This five-time winner and a Ryder Cup player who hammered Jordan Spieth in the victorious 2018 match in Paris should be sharper now.

It would be no more than he deserves if Max Kieffer were to go one better after being twice runner-up.

The German was Higgo’s only serious challenger in Gran Canaria, a superb effort after the disappointment of losing the John Catlin in an Austrian Open play-off. He is 36 under for those eight rounds but will the birdies dry up?

Matthias Schwab, eighth on Sunday, looks great until it comes to putting which is the only reason he has not won by now.

He, Catlin, Guido Migliozzi and Antoine Rozner are all short-listed but the final vote goes to Welsh veteran Donaldson veteran, a one-time Ryder Cup hero and triple tour winner who was runner-up in Dubai in December and carried that form forward to Qatar where he placed fifth.

His 15th last week looked like being better.

The game’s there but the self-belief not so much. Maybe the recent success of contemporaries Lee Westwood and Stewart Cink will inspire him.

