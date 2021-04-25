Garrick Higgo survived a late charge from Maximilian Kieffer to claim his second European Tour title by three shots.

Garrick Higgo Wins Gran Canaria Lopesan Open

Higgo had produced three phenomenal rounds of 65, 64 and 63 to start his final round with a two shot lead over the trio of Connor Syme, Matthieu Pavon and Matthias Schwab.

The South African started his round well, with a birdie at the second being followed up by a chip-in eagle at the par-5 fourth hole.

The 21-year-old would then birdie the ninth hole to take a comfortable three shot lead going into the back nine.

As Higgo sat comfortably at the top of the leaderboard, last weeks Austrian Open runner-up, Maximilian Kieffer, was beginning to break out of the pack.

The German, who lost a mammoth playoff at last weeks tournament, produced three birdies and a bogey on his front nine for a 32.

Kieffer would then make eagle at the 10th hole, before going on to make birdies at the 11th, 13th, 14th and 16th to move to eight-under-par for his round.

With a 22-under-par total set in the clubhouse, Higgo would birdie the 10th and 13th to keep ahead by two shots.

The South African was showing no signs of nerves, that was until he pulled his tee shot right on the par-4 17th, barely missing the water.

With a line through the trees, Higgo would fly it long of the green, with his resulting chip finishing just over eight foot from the flag.

A nerveless par putt followed and the South African would take a two shot lead up the 72nd hole.

Smashing his drive up the fairway, his approach shot would find the centre of the green with an easy two putt birdie meaning a 25-under-par total and a three shot victory.

Speaking after his round, Higgo said: “It feels amazing. It’s a real relief to finish now. The birdies at the ninth and 10th were big for me with regards to confidence, obviously it wasn’t over till the last hole, I knew anything could happen, especially with the incoming wind.

“I’m just going to keep going forward, I’ll be playing next week and then the week after and see where my game goes. I’ve worked hard with my coach and everyone back home, I want to thank them all so much.

The victory means that Higgo is the quickest South African to two European Tour titles and he will now move to 17th in the Race to Dubai rankings.