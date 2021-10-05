Who is going to win at TPC Summerlin this week?

Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Betting Tips 2021

Kevin Na 2pts each-way at 35/1 with Bet365

Unlucky to miss out on Ryder Cup selection, Kevin Na will look to continue his red-hot form this season on the PGA Tour. BET NOW

Scottie Scheffler 1pt each-way at 22/1 with Bet365

After a very successful Ryder Cup, the next step for Scottie Scheffler is to get into the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour. BET NOW

Sam Burns 1pt each-way at 25/1 with Bet365

Burns will attempt to go back-to-back this week after winning comprehensively at the Sanderson Farms Championship. BET NOW

Will Zalatoris 0.5pt each-way at 30/1 with Bet365

It was an up and down week for Zalatoris last week, including two rounds in the 70’s and a 61. More consistency will be the key if he wants to get into the winner’s circle at last. BET NOW

Matt Wolff 0.5pt each-way at 45/1 with Bet365

Given Wolff’s previous form at this golf course, he shot 61 at TPC Summerlin last year and lost in a playoff, he is definitely one to watch. BET NOW

Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

If Sam Burns can drive as wonderfully as he did with his new Callaway Epic Max when landing GM Online followers an 18/1 touch in Mississippi on Sunday, maybe we all need one. Just £449 if you shop around, I believe!

It was Burns’ Night at the Sanderson Farms all right and the one-stroke winning margin does not do justice to the extent of the 25-year-old’s superiority tee to green at the Country Club of Jackson.

This normally fine putter was well down the putting stats over the four days otherwise he’d have been a wide-margin winner and there will be more to come from the impressive Louisianan who did us a good turn at the Valspar in May.

I note Burns went close to following up next time out that month when runner-up at the Byron Nelson and he should be in the mix in stronger company at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas this week.

This is the 25th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ first PGA Tour win at TPC Summerlin when it was a 90-hole pro-am and the Tiger cub shot 27 under to tie Davis Love III and beat him in a playoff.

These days the course plays as a 7255-yard par 71 but at 2700ft above sea level the ball goes miles. This is the first of a two-week spin in Sin City, the CJ Cup coming up next at new venue The Summit with nine members of the victorious US Ryder Cup team carded to tee it up along with seven of Europe’s losers.

The competition isn’t so stiff this time but Brooks Koepka, Harris English and Scottie Scheffler are back after their Whistling Straits heroics and Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey and Ian Poulter represent Europe. Further European interest comes via Dunhill Links hero Danny Willett and Danis prodigy Rasmus Hojgaard, already at 20 a triple winner.

With Masters winners Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed in the supporting cast alongside Louis Oosthuizen, world No. 8 and highest-ranked golfer in the field, the list of potential winners is frighteningly long. No wonder bookmakers are going 20/1 the field!

If Scot Martin Laird makes a successful defence of the title he won after a three-way playoff with Austin Cook and Matt Wolff, it would be an amazing achievement.

The previous year Kevin Na won, again after a playoff, at the expense of Patrick Cantlay, and he’ll be my best each-way advice.

Las Vegas resident Na is a Summerlin specialist, having also won there in 2011 and finished second in 2015, and is the form of his life.

Unlucky not to get a Ryder Cup wild card, he was 59 under par for his last four starts of the 2020/21 season, signing off with a third to Cantlay and Rahm at the Tour Championship. He worked out as joint-winner with Rahm of the 72-hole without-handicap competition at East Lake.

Forget his missed cut at the Fortinet first time out after the resumption, he’s on familiar ground now and has a point to prove.

Not that he could have done any better than Scheffler who got into the Ryder squad without a W on his CV and took down Europe’s main man Rahm.

Scheffler looked totally at home at Whistling Straits and could break through here. As could Will Zalatoris, yet another gifted American youngster. It was surprising Zalatoris didn’t press on after a good start at Jackson.

He finished fifth in Vegas as a rookie and can be expected to improve on that. Having finished 11th at Silverado and 14th in Mississippi, he’s better prepared than most and ready to make a big statement any time now.

After taking two months out for mental health reasons, Wolff will always carry a risk as a punting proposition but he shot a 61 at Summerlin last year and there was much to like about his 17th at Jackson last week.

At 22 he is younger than those like Hovland and Morikawa who have made bigger strides and has found life on tour, hotel-to-course-to-hotel, a lonely place at times.

His quirky swing isn’t in any textbook and he was a winner probably too early for his own well-being in 2019. This birdie machine will be a factor again on courses like Summerlin where a score of 23 under has been needed to make the past two playoffs.

