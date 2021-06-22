The Spaniard cited his commitment to getting into Europe's Ryder Cup team as the reason for his withdrawal from Olympic contention.

Sergio Garcia Rules Himself Out Of 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Sergio Garcia has ruled himself out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, citing his focus on getting into Europe’s Ryder Cup team as the reason in what he called “one of the most difficult decisions” in his life.

The Spaniard took to Twitter to make the announcement just a couple of days after a T19th finish at the US Open.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life. I love the Olympic Games, but my first priority to represent Spain on the international stage in the Ryder Cup.”

“My number one goal is to identify in the European team without having to wait for hopeful invitations. Representing Spain in the Olympic Games in a honour and an enormous responsibility that requires 100% of your mental effort.”

“If I had been guaranteed for the Ryder Cup, I would have been honoured, but in this case I am more honoured to give my spot to another player, this gives a better opportunity for another player to medal for our great Spain.”

As it currently stands, Garcia is some way off qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team automatically.

Today’s announcement clearly shows his intentions to earn his place in the team, rather than relying on a pick from European captain Padraig Harrington.

The European selection process works from two lists – the European Points list and the World Points list – of which the top four and top five from those lists qualify respectively.

Harrington will then make three captain’s picks after qualification is complete at the end of the BMW PGA Championship on September 12th.

Currently, Garcia sits in 17th in the European Points list and 15th in the World Points list.

Garcia is Europe’s record points scorer at the Ryder Cup, and his passion and drive to make his 10th appearance in European colours has been evident in recent interviews.

Speaking to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast in May, Garcia said he cannot put into words how much he wants to represent Europe once again.

“For sure. Very much. I can’t tell you how much because it’s difficult to explain it in words. It’s a big year with the Majors, with the Olympics and with the Ryder Cup.

“It’s something that I definitely want to be a part of.”

“I love the Ryder Cup and I feel that I bring my best stuff there and hopefully I can have a good solid part of the year until September and make sure that I’m part of that team.”

The Spanish Olympic committee are yet to comment on Garcia’s withdrawal and Spain’s representation in golf at the Olympics will now likely be made up of world number one Jon Rahm and Adri Arnaus.