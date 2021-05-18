We preview the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island and chat to 2017 Masters champion and Ryder Cup record points scorer Sergio Garcia

Podcast: PGA Championship Preview + Sergio Garcia Exclusive

It’s time for the year’s second men’s Major!

On the podcast this week we preview the action from Kiawah Island as the South Carolina venue hosts its second PGA Championship and first since 2012. We also chat to Sergio Garcia on his return to TaylorMade, this week’s Major and his desire to make his 10th appearance for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup in September.

Listen below:

Apple podcasts: Listen here

Spotify: Listen here

Acast: Listen here

iHeartRadio: Listen here

Stitcher: Listen here

Deezer: Listen here

TuneIn: Listen here

Player FM: Listen here

Podbean: Listen here

The Clubhouse is brought to you by Titleist, the #1 ball in golf, and the chosen golf ball of previous PGA Championship winners Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Jimmy Walker who all trusted the Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls for their Major victories.

Last week at the Betfred British Masters, Titleist golf ball loyalist Richard Bland placed his trust in the Pro V1 golf ball as he captured his maiden European Tour Title and moved inside the top-15 of the Race to Dubai rankings for the first time this season.

Bland was also joined in the winner’s circle by fellow first-time winner K.H. Lee, who trusted the Pro V1x golf ball to secure his maiden PGA Tour win at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship. The #1 brand in golf was also trusted by more players in the Driver, Utility Iron, Hybrid, Iron and Wedge categories than any other brand.

To find out more about Titleist’s fantastic product line-up in 2021 head to Titleist.co.uk.