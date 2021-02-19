The Northern Irishman hadn’t missed a cut since the 2019 Open Championship, but rounds of 73 and 76 at the Genesis Open meant he wouldn’t feature at the weekend.

Rory McIlroy Misses First Cut In 18 Months

McIlroy had struggled on day one at Riviera, with an opening round 73 dropping him well back of leader Sam Burns.

Sitting at two-over-par, McIlroy needed a good start to make the cut, which was predicted at level-par.

But the Northern Irishman once again struggled to find any momentum, carding four bogies and just a single birdie for a three-over-par front nine, having started on the back nine.

Seven consecutive pars followed, before a nightmare double-bogey at the eighth extinguished any chance of making the cut for the four-time major champion.

Before today McIlroy had made 25 consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour, with his last missed cut coming at Royal Portrush in 2019.

During that period, the Northern Irishman had two victories, including the 2019 FedEx Cup and the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year.

The 31-year-old’s next event will be next week’s WGC-Mexico Championship, where McIlroy has an outstanding record with three top seven finishes, including a runner-up finish in 2019.

At the Genesis Open, Sam Burns followed his round of 64, with another great round of 66. The American is yet to win on the PGA Tour, but has put himself into prime position going into the weekend.

Amongst a strong field at this week’s event, Jordan Spieth is once again featured among the top 10. The American has enjoyed a great return to form of late and consecutive rounds of 68 means the three-time major winner will be firmly in contention going into the weekend.