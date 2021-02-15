We look back at some of Jordan Spieth's near misses since his last victory at the 2017 Open Championship

Jordan Spieth’s Near Misses: A Recent History

It’s no secret that Jordan Spieth has struggled in recent years.

The 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale was the last time the 27-year-old tasted success, and with another close shave at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, we thought it worth having a look back at some of the Texan’s near misses since that famous day on the English coast.

2018 Masters

There’s something about Spieth and Augusta National. After very nearly winning the Green Jacket on his Masters debut in 2014, the American made no mistake the following year, coasting to a win that was as serene as the famous surroundings.

Since then, the venue has been the source of much heartbreak, with the obvious collapse of 2016 the most notable, but there was another near miss in 2018.

Starting the final round nine behind Patrick Reed, Spieth got off to a flier with birdies at the opening two holes and three further gains to see out his front nine.

And, after riding the momentum, the American stepped onto the 18th tee nine-under-par for the day and tied for the lead with Reed.

However, a badly pulled drive caught the trees on the left some 100 yards off the tee, with the eventual bogey meaning he missed out by two shots.

2018 Open Championship

In the first three rounds of the 2018 Open Championship, Spieth brought his A-game to the firm and fiery Carnoustie links as he primed himself for a successful title defence.

Tied for the lead with Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner going into Sunday, most would’ve tipped the three-time Major winner as the favourite.

However, the American failed to get going in tough conditions, faltering to a disappointing five-over-par 76 that saw him finish four behind eventual winner Francesco Molinari.

2021 Waste Management Pheonix Open

After a couple of false dawns in 2019 and ’20, coming into the Pheonix Open, there was nothing to suggest Spieth was on the brink of something special.

A host of missed cuts and a T46 finish at the Masters brought Spieth’s golfing endeavours in 2020 to a fairly miserable end, and 2021 began in similar fashion with a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

But after putting in what he described as “some really phenomenal work” ahead of the first round in Pheonix, a 61 on Saturday, matching his career-best, vaulted Spieth into the 54-hole lead and had the golfing world on alert.

An understandably nervy final round put paid to his chances of a memorable victory as Spieth stuttered to a one-over 72 to finish two behind Brooks Koepka.

2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Any fears that this resurgence would be a flash in the pan were quickly allayed as Spieth opened up with a 65 at Pebble Beach.

And after following that with rounds of 67 and 71, the American found himself two clear and holding the 54-hole lead for the second week in a row.

Also for the second week in a row, a slow Sunday in which the three-time major winner seemed more focused on limiting mistakes rather than pushing on for victory would result in another near miss.

So, the wait goes on, but at least the end appears to be in sight.