The four-time Major winner has been voted as the new Chairman of the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council

Rory McIlroy Elected PGA Tour Player Advisory Council Chairman

Rory McIlroy has been elected as Chairman of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council (PAC) for 2021 by his peers.

The 16-member PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.

Rory McIlroy, who beat Russell Knox and Kevin Streelman in the vote, will succeed Jordan Spieth as a Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board next year, serving a three-year term (2022-24).

He will join James Hahn (2020-22), Charley Hoffman (2021-23) and Kevin Kisner (2020-22) on the Policy Board.

McIlroy has been playing the PGA Tour since 2010 and has gone on to win 18 times including four Majors.

Related: What is Rory McIlroy’s net worth?

He has also won the FedEx Cup twice as well as the Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship.

When he assumes his role of Player Director in 2022, McIlroy will become the first non-American to serve on the Policy Board, which dates back to the Tour’s first season in 1969.

“I’ve enjoyed being on the PAC the last couple of years and I think that with what’s happening between the PGA Tour and the European Tour I have the ear of the PGA Tour and I have the ear of the European Tour,” McIlroy said at the Farmers Insurance Open.

“I just feel like I’ve been around a long time and I feel I can maybe help facilitate things and maybe guide things in a certain direction for what I think is better for everyone.”

2021 Player Advisory Council

Ryan Armour

Paul Casey

David Hearn

Harry Higgs

Billy Horschel

Zach Johnson

Russell Knox

Anirban Lahiri

Peter Malnati

Rory McIlroy (Chairman)

Ryan Palmer

Jon Rahm

Kevin Streelman

Justin Thomas

Harold Varner III

Johnson Wagner

Related: McIlroy: ‘Distance Insights Report a huge waste of time and money’