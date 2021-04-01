The American needs to win this week at the Valero Texas Open to qualify for The Masters

Rickie Fowler Set To Miss First Major In Over 10 Years

Rickie Fowler‘s run of 41 consecutive Majors is set to end next week at The Masters unless he is victorious at the Valero Texas Open.

The five-time PGA Tour winner has seen his world ranking drop to 94th, having been as high as 4th in January and February 2016.

Rickie has been going through swing changes and is without a top 10 on the PGA Tour since January 2020.

The American is currently not in next week’s Masters field, which would be the first Major that he has missed since the 2010 US Open.

Fowler was 2nd at The Masters as recently as 2018 and he has two other top-10s in the tournament including a T5 in 2014.

The 32-year-old has amassed 11 top-10s in Majors throughout the years, including runners-up finishes in The Masters, US Open and Open Championship.

“Yeah, for me it’s definitely been longer than I would have liked,” Fowler recently said of his slump in form.

“Now if we look back on this in a couple years and I’m gone on to win a handful of tournaments and I’m in a good spot to be like, you know, was it worth it? Yeah.

“We all go through changes to ultimately come out in a better spot than we were before so that’s why we’re going through this and battling through it.

“I think the break and quarantine wasn’t the best for me, I have seen the most kind of strides and movement in the right direction in the last handful of months when I’ve started to play more, went through a pretty good stretch on the West Coast playing five weeks in a row, which I hadn’t done since my rookie season.

“So that’s where we’re at right now is just trying to play through it, grind it out and starting to kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s golf. Everyone that’s played really at all, especially at some sort of a high level completely understands that golf is up-and-down.

“You take advantage of the times where you’re playing well and ride those out, because you know that it’s not always going to be that way, there are times where it’s going to go down and you’re going to have to fight through it.

“Unfortunately, this one’s been a little longer than I would like it to have been, but, yeah, we’re grinding through it.

“A lot of it I would say is more just on the mental side now, just getting back and playing as much as possible to just get the reps in. It’s a matter of time. We’ll just keep kicking the darn door and she’ll fall.”

