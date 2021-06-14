After Boris Johnson officially announced that further easing of lockdown would be delayed until July 19, the R&A moved to reassure fans

R&A To Clarify 2021 Open Arrangements For Fans “In Next Few Days”

With further easing of lockdown restrictions officially delayed until July 19, the day after the 149th Open Championship is due to finish, the R&A has reassured fans that arrangements for the year’s final major will be confirmed soon.

Boris Johnson’s announcement earlier today came as no surprise as Covid-19 cases, particularly those of the Delta variant, have tripled in the UK in recent weeks.

What that means for this year’s Open Championship remains to be seen, but the R&A has moved to quell concerns as much as possible, releasing a statement in the immediate aftermath.

“Following this evening’s announcement by the Prime Minister to delay the move to Step 4 in the UK Government’s roadmap, we would like to reassure fans that we will shortly be able to confirm our arrangements for The 149th Open being held at Royal St George’s from 11-18 July,” the statement read.

“We are in active discussions with the UK Government and public health authorities regarding capacity levels for the Championship and hope to provide a definitive update for all ticket holders and hospitality guests in the next few days. We would like to thank all fans for their patience and support.”

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers previously revealed that three different possibilities were being considered for the event that was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

In it, he said the plan was for there to be crowds of between 25 and 75 per cent of capacity lining the fairways at Royal St George’s, where Shane Lowry will finally get the chance to defend the Claret Jug he won in such style in 2019 at Royal Portrush.

It was the first time the tournament has been postponed since 1945 and was the only one out of golf’s four marquee events not to be played in 2020.