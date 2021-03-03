The 15-time Major winner's car will be analysed as police look to find out how the accident happened

Police To Analyse Black Box In Woods’ Crashed Car

The black box in Tiger Woods‘ crashed car will be examined after police issued a search warrant in hopes to learn more about the accident.

Woods’ vehicle came off the road near Los Angeles last week, with the 15-time Major winner suffering serious leg and foot injuries.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department will be examining the black box to see the car’s telematics prior and during the crash.

Telematics refers to things like location, speed, acceleration or braking, fuel consumption, vehicle faults, and more.

To issue a search warrant, there needs to be probably cause of a crime or misdemeanour, according to Sheriff’s Deputy John Schloegl.

“We’re trying to determine if a crime was committed,” Schloegl told USA Today.

“If somebody is involved in a traffic collision, we’ve got to reconstruct the traffic collision, if there was any reckless driving, if somebody was on their cell phone or something like that.

“We determine if there was a crime. If there was no crime, we close out the case, and it was a regular traffic collision.”

It is thought that Woods fell asleep at the wheel, with investigators saying his car went straight on a curved piece of road and there was no signs of braking.

“We did serve a warrant for the black box information from Mr Woods’ car,” LA Deputy Tracy Koerner confirmed.

It was also confirmed that the police are not looking to analyse any blood samples from Woods or the hospital.

“At the time of the accident the deputy judged Mr Woods did not display any symptoms (which would have led them to suspect an offence of driving under the influence or drink or drugs),” Deputy Koerner said.

Woods is said to have no recollection of the crash, which police say he was “very fortunate” to have survived.

The 15-time Major winner tweeted how touched he was seeing his fellow pro golfers wear his famous ‘Sunday Red’ outfit at the weekend in tribute to him.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” Woods tweeted.

“To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”