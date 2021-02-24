Approximately 10,000 spectators will be allowed on-site each day to watch the PGA Championship in May

PGA Championship To Allow 10,000 Fans Per Day At Kiawah Island

The PGA of America has announced that approximately 10,000 fans per day will be allowed to attend the PGA Championship in May.

The tournament will be contested over The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, with the decision to allow spectators being made in coordination with the state, MUSC Health and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re excited to welcome spectators back to the PGA Championship this May in a way that is responsible and aligned with current South Carolina health protocols,” said PGA of America President Jim Richerson.

“While we wish we could accommodate the sell-out crowds who had purchased tickets, the 2021 PGA Championship will be steeped in gratitude as the best players in the world compete on the historic Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

“We’ve staged three unforgettable events at Kiawah Island – the 1991 Ryder Cup, 2007 Senior PGA Championship and the 2012 PGA Championship – and are so excited to pen the next chapter in May.

“While crowds will be smaller than originally planned, we know the passion for golf in the Carolinas will create a memorable atmosphere on-course and excitement throughout the region.”

Although fans will be permitted in limited numbers, there will still be a number of Covid-19 policies and protocols in place, such as:

Face coverings will be required for all spectators, staff and volunteers, including those who have received a Covid-19 vaccines, and should be worn at all times

All spectators, staff and volunteers are expected to maintain appropriate social distancing at the Championship

Sanitation stations will be available throughout the grounds and regular handwashing is encouraged. Spectators will be permitted to bring their own hand sanitisers and facial coverings

The decision falls in line with the other three men’s major championships that have previously announced they will also allow fans or patrons on-site in limited numbers, but they have yet to specify exactly how many.

And for those fortunate enough to be allocated a ticket during the week, they will be able to watch the best golfers in the world using range finders after the PGA of America took the decision to allow them in their three major championships in 2021.

The tournament gets underway on May 20 and you can follow all the action on golfmonthly.com as Collin Morikawa begins his quest to defend the Wanamaker Trophy he clinched in spectacular fashion last year at Harding Park.