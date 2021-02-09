PGA Of America To Allow Rangefinders In Its Major Championships

The organisation says that rangefinders will be allowed to help with the flow of play during its three Majors this year

The PGA of America has announced that rangefinders will be allowed in its three Major championships this year.

That means that the men’s, women’s and senior PGA Championships will permit the use of distance measuring devices (DMDs), which will most likely to be lasers across the board.

The organisation says that they are being introduced to help with the ‘flow of play’ during the events.

“We’re always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our championships,” said Jim Richerson, president of the PGA of America.

“The use of distance-measuring devices is already common within the game and is now a part of the Rules of Golf.

“Players and caddies have long used them during practice rounds to gather relevant yardages.”

Devices that conform to Rule 4.3a (1) will be allowed:

Rule 4.3a (1)

Distance and Directional Information.

Allowed: Getting information on distance or direction (such as from a distance-measuring device or compass).

Not Allowed: Measuring elevation changes, or Interpreting distance or directional information (such as using a device to get a recommended line of play or club selection based on the location of the player’s ball).

It remains to be seen whether this will actually speed up play.

“I don’t think they’re accurate enough for a number of reasons,” veteran European Tour caddie Kyle Roadley told Golf Monthly last year.

“The yardage books we have are very, very detailed and especially shots into greens.

“If you’re playing a shot uphill, the flag is on top of a ridge and the player wants to know how far over on top of that ridge the flag is, a laser won’t be able to pick that up.”

