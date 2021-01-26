The Oklahoma venue will host its fifth PGA Championship next year

Southern Hills Replaces Trump National As 2022 PGA Championship Host

After stripping Trump National of the 2022 PGA Championship, the PGA of America has named a new venue for next year’s championship.

Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma will host the second Major of 2022, with the PGA describing it as “a tough-but-fair test for the strongest field in golf.”

The course will welcome the PGA Championship for the fifth time after hosting in 1970, 1982, 1994 and 2007.

Tiger Woods successfully defended his Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills in 2007, winning his fourth PGA Championship and 13th Major.

Temperatures reached triple-digits fahrenheit in 2007 (around 37-38 degrees celsius) in what was a brutally-hot week.

Dave Stockton in 1970, Raymond Floyd in 1982 and Nick Price in 1994 were the other Southern Hills PGA Championship winners.

The course has also hosted three US Opens, with Tommy Bolt winning in 1958, Hubert Green in 1977 and Retief Goosen in 2001.

The PGA of America recently dropped Trump International Bedminster from hosting duties in 2022 after the US Capitol riots earlier this month.

“It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programmes and sustain the longevity of our mission,” said PGA of America President Jim Richerson.

“It was a decision made to ensure the PGA of America and PGA professionals can continue to lead and grow our game for decades to come.”

The Trump Organization was said to be “incredibly disappointed” with the news.

“We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America,” a Trump representative said.

“This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement.

“As an organization we have invested many many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster.”