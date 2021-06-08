The PGA Tour heads to South Carolina for the new Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Who will win?

Palmetto Championship At Congaree Golf Betting Tips 2021

Brooks Koepka 2.5pts each way at 9/1

He is more lethal in Majors than run-of-the-mill tournaments but does not have too much to beat on the Tom Fazio-designed Congaree course.

Ian Poulter 1pt each way at 35/1

Ian Poulter is entitled to consideration after his Colonial third, his best finish of the year. Mickelson's dazzling feat of winning a Major at 50 is sure to resonate with Ian, himself fit and forward-looking at 45.

Lucas Glover 0.5pts each way at 45/1

Playing in his home state could lead to a big performance from 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover whose two top-eights this year came in Texas.

Harris English 0.5pts each way at 28/1

Harris English started the year with a bang in Hawaii and continued in top form for a while but fell away. Taking 13th place at the Nelson suggested a revival is on the way. This short-of-depth line-up could show him in a better light.

Padraig Harrington 0.5pts each way at 150/1

Don't be surprised if Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington upstages his fellow Europeans. His fourth place at Kiawah was rather overlooked with the spotlight deservedly on Mickelson.

Palmetto Championship At Congaree Golf Betting Tips 2021

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson warms up for next week’s US Open by trying to win for the first time in his home state of South Carolina and will start an uneasy favourite for the new Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

Favourite because he is of only two really big names in a field where there is plenty of dead wood.

Uneasy because it’s quite a while since he played like numero uno.

The sensational run from last August to the end of February, which featured three victories, including the delayed 2020 Masters and Tour Championship, and two runner-up spots, is history now.

Starting in March, DJ missed the cut in two Majors, the 2021 Masters and PGA, flopped out of the Match Play at the Group stage and finished outside the top 40 at Sawgrass, The Concession and the Valspar.

The Palmetto is his first start after a two-week break following the embarrassment of a 76-74 exit at Kiawah Island and he will doubtless have been working hard on eliminating the uncharacteristic driving errors and short-game faults that have crept into his game.

With one eye on Torrey Pines, he will want a good, solid performance to send him into the US Open with a positive mindset.

Chief rival Brooks Koepka, with no DeChambeau around to upset him – that pair have been at loggerheads ever since he complained about Bryson’s pace of play in 2018 and the enmity has been cranked up in the last months – would love to take DJ down.

World No. 1 himself in 2018-19, Koepka at least has good current form as joint runner-up to the ageless Phil Mickelson at Kiawah.

He played the Masters as a gamble as he was clearly less than 100 percent and the gamble lost.

He missed the cut there and again at the Nelson but had won in Phoenix and been runner-up in the WGC-Workday before giving his pesky knee a rest.

He is more lethal in Majors than run-of-the-mill tournaments but does not have too much to beat on the Tom Fazio-designed Congaree course.

Opened in 2018, this 7,655-yarder makes a one-off PGA Tour appearance, filling in for the twice-postponed Canadian Open which resumes in Toronto next year.

It’s signature hole, the 540-yard eighth, is hard enough as a par five for members but is playing as a four this week, shaving a shot off the now-71 par.

Congaree has already won awards, rated the Best Private New Course in 2018 and is 39th in Golf Digest’s top 100 American courses.

With thousands of trees cleared away (but still plenty left!), the fairways are fairly generous.

Apart from the course, the players will have to handle the heat (up to 32c), serious humidity and a forecast of daily rain. Fitness will be important.

As with all new venues, I won’t be punting until day two at the earliest when we can see which golfers fancy the job and which are using the week just to hone their games and trying a few things out for Torrey Pines.

Playing in his home state could lead to a big performance from 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover whose two top-eights this year came in Texas.

He’s each-way material as is Harris English who started the year with a bang in Hawaii, continued in top form for a while but fell away.

Taking 13th place at the Nelson suggested a revival is on the way.

This short-of-depth line-up could show him in a better light.

Top Brits Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are not playing well enough or consistent enough to merit their shortish prices but Ian Poulter is entitled to consideration after his Colonial third, his best finish of the year.

Mickelson’s dazzling feat of winning a Major at 50 is sure to resonate with Ian, himself fit and forward-looking at 45.

More is expected of Hatton and Fleetwood, who have both underperformed this year but we know the talent is there.

Don’t be surprised if their Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington upstages both.

His fourth place at Kiawah was rather overlooked with the spotlight deservedly on Mickelson.

Padraig is himself 49 but is no yesterday’s man. Pity he missed the cut last week but Congaree will be easier.

Sungjae Im’s early-year consistency has vanished but if he could recapture that, he’d have a chance and the same goes for Keith Mitchell, third to Rory at Quail Hollow but very hit-and-miss.

Charley Hoffman would be fancied if we were in Texas as he has been second and third in the Lone Star State but the rest of his 2021 form is nowhere near that standard.

The golf world is still buzzing after Jon Rahm, six ahead after round three at Memorial, had to withdraw when confronted by a positive Covid test.

Being sidelined for ten days’ quarantine is not the ideal prep for the US Open but he should just about be able to tee it up at Torrey Pines.

All the big bookies paid out on Rahm as the 10/1 ‘winner’ and also on 22/1 Patrick Cantlay, the guy who the record books will say won, so fair play to them for an expensive goodwill gesture.

Even voiding all Rahm bets, which is what many of the smaller online outfits and the one-shop independents did, was some sort of consolation but those who backed him on the Betfair Exchange (where it is punter versus punter with Betfair taking a commission) didn’t even get that.

Win some, lose some, they say, and guess who yours truly placed his wager with!

