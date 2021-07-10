Matthew Wolff has added his name to the list of withdrawals for golf's oldest Major.

Matthew Wolff Among A Number Of Open Championship Withdrawals

Matthew Wolff has endured a torrid 2021 so far and will now miss the final Major of the year at Royal St George’s.

Joining Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, K.H Lee, Kevin Na and Danny Lee, the 22-year-old, who was disqualified from the Masters after signing for an incorrect scorecard, is yet another withdrawal from the event

Both Im and Kim announced last week that they would be skipping the Open to prepare for the Olympics which gets underway in only a few weeks time.

The reason for the withdrawal stems from South Korea’s mandatory military service, which all able-bodied 18 to 28 year olds must complete.

However, if the duo were to win a medal at the games, then their service would be reduced.

After claiming his first PGA Tour victory in May, K.H Lee, has skipped the event due to the birth of his child, whilst Danny Lee has withdrawn due to injury.

Na made it a fifth withdrawal earlier this week, citing travel and Covid restrictions at the Open.

In a statement from the R&A, Na said: “It was a tough decision, but for my family and me, it is best to skip the Open this year. I will be back next year. It is one of my favourite weeks and I would love to hold the claret jug one day.”

After the American’s withdrawal, his fellow countryman, Wolff, also announced that he won’t be appearing at Royal St George’s, with the reason still undisclosed.

It’s not the first time that Wolff has withdrawn from an event this season. On the Tuesday night before the PGA Championship, the American announced his withdrawal from Kiawah Island.

Wolff also withdrew from the WGC-Workday Championship after a first round 83.

Kim and Im will be replaced by Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo and American Keegan Bradley, with Na being replaced by Martin Kaymer, K.H Lee by Antione Rozner, Danny Lee by Troy Merritt and Wolff by Andy Sullivan