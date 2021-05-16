After a two and a half hour weather delay, K.H. Lee claimed his first PGA Tour title at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

K.H. Lee Claims First PGA Tour Title

South Korean, K.H. Lee, overcame the adverse weather conditions to win his first PGA Tour victory in 80 starts and claim the final spot at the PGA Championship next week.

The 29-year-old, who began the day one shot behind the overnight leader, Sam Burns, started his round perfectly, with three consecutive birdies at the second, third and fourth putting him into a three shot lead.

Further birdies followed at the sixth and eighth, as the South Korean kept his lead at three strokes.

With the chasing pack struggling, the American pair of Patton Kizzire and Daniel Berger laid down the clubhouse target, with a 63 for Kizzire and a 64 for Berger, putting them at 21-under-par.

Lee however, would get his lead back to three after a superb pitch shot on the par-5 12th led to a tap-in birdie.

With three consecutive pars, the South Korean remained three ahead. However, playing the par-4 16th, lightning struck, quite literally, causing play to be suspended for two and a half hours.

When play resumed, Lee would miss his par putt to cut his lead back to two strokes, but a stunning tee shot at the par-3 17th led to a birdie and a three shot advantage going up the par-5 last.

With two solid blows at the 18th, Lee two putted for a closing birdie and a three shot victory.

Speaking after his round, an emotional Lee said: “It’s been a long time for me and I just had to remain patient and positive. It’s been a long wait for the win so I’m very happy and thankful.

“I still can’t believe it, after all this time. I’ve gotten stronger mentally and I’m so excited for the future.”