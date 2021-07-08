The German is set to appear in golf's oldest championship for the 12th time

Martin Kaymer Replaces Kevin Na In Open Championship Field

Kevin Na will be replaced in The Open Championship draw by Martin Kaymer after the American became the latest player to withdraw from the year’s final major.

Na, 37, has decided not to journey to Kent because of the international travel requirements, meaning Kaymer will compete in golf’s oldest championship for the 12th time.

“It was a tough decision but for my family and me it is best to skip The Open this year. I will be back next year, it is one of my favourite weeks and I would love to hold the Claret Jug one day,” Na said.

Na’s best result in eight Open appearances came in 2016 at Royal Troon where he finished in a tie for 22nd, while his German replacement managed a T7 all the way back in 2010.

Kaymer had actually been second on the reserve list, behind last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Cameron Davis, but the Australian is unable to travel, allowing the 2010 PGA and 2014 US Open champion to take up the vacant spot.

We were warned a situation like this could arise after the strict Open Championship Covid-19 requirements were released.

Among other things, players must stay in official tournament ‘bubble’ hotels or rent private accommodation with a maximum of four people, including themselves and their caddie, and are prohibited from going to bars, restaurants, and supermarkets during tournament week.

Wives, girlfriends and family members can attend if they’re part of the team of four but must either already be in the UK or have completed the 10-day quarantine.

Last week, Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim informed the R&A of their decision not to tee it up at Royal St George’s, instead opting to focus on the Olympics in Tokyo at the end of July, and Rickie Fowler voiced his concerns during last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The American has taken exception with what he perceives to be a strict ruleset that players must abide by while the fairways will be lined with 32,000 spectators each day.

Fowler said: “Yeah, there’s definitely some concerns. Guys have been talking to me or have been talking to other guys, been making calls or sending texts back and forth with some of the people with the Open.

“Obviously we’re all going into our own small bubbles, can’t be around other players. It seems like us as players, we’re jumping through some hurdles and dodging bullets and they’re having 32,000 fans a day at the tournament, so I don’t know.”

Should there be further withdrawals, the next three reserves, based on the world rankings, are Andy Sullivan (81), Antoine Rozner (84) and Troy Merritt (86).