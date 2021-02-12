The new season starts in May, with 27 events across 19 countries and a record €19m in prize money

Ladies European Tour Schedule 2021 Announced

The Ladies European Tour has announced its brand new schedule for 2021, featuring 27 events across 19 countries for €19m in prize money, an increase of €2m on last year’s proposed schedule and €6m on 2019’s.

A year on from the Joint Venture between the LPGA and the LET, the new European schedule looks very promising.

The season takes place between May and October, with nine new events including the Scandinavian Mixed, hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, and the previously-announced Aramco Team Series.

Other new events include the Creekhouse Ladies Open in Sweden and the Big Green Egg Dutch Ladies Open, which will be played at the home course of Solheim Cup star and official tournament ambassador Anne van Dam.

The inaugural Skafto Open completes a trio of Swedish tournaments while the Gant Ladies Open marks the LET’s return to Finland for the first time in a decade.

There also looks to be a new UK event, which is yet to be announced.

On top of that, the Aramco Ladies Series visits London and that course is also yet to be announced, as is the Scottish Open venue.

We wait with excitement to see where they are heading.

One disappointment related to the Scottish Open, which has lost its title sponsor, Aberdeen Standards Investments, although the purse is still scheduled to be €1.25m.

The season also includes the Olympic Games in Tokyo and the Solheim Cup in Toledo, Ohio.

The South African Women’s Open between 13th-16th May gets the season underway with the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana hosting the finale.

The €600,000 event decides the Race to Costa del Sol, which is back for a second year after Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen won in 2020.

The ‘Race’ will offer a bonus pool of €250,000 between the top three finishers on the official rankings.

The player who tops the rankings will receive an additional €125,000, with the second-highest finisher receiving €75,000 and €50,000 for the third-placed player.

In total, the season will air more than 200+ hours of live broadcasts, with coverage of more than double the number of tournaments compared to 2020.

Ladies European Tour Schedule 2021: