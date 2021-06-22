It's time for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club - who will win?

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

The third women’s Major of 2021, the PGA Championship, looks a punter’s nightmare.

It’s on a classic course at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Georgia which has not hosted the ladies since the 1990 US Open won by Betsy King and therefore unlikely to have been played by many in the 156-runner line-up.

King picked up $85,000 for that, this week’s champion gets $675,000. As Bob Dylan says, the times they are a-changing.

The first two Majors went to youngsters only those inside the game will have heard of, Patty Tanvatanakit, a long-hitting 21-year-old from Thailand, and Yuka Saso, a Filipina who turned 20 on Sunday and won the US Open while still (just) a teenager.

On top of that, the first 13 events on the LPGA circuit were won by 13 different golfers.

Now Nelly Korda, herself only 22, has stopped that sequence by chalking up her second victory of the year at the Meijer Classic in Michigan last weekend.

The previous week, the list of virtual unknowns was augmented by the breakthrough success of Matilda Castren at the Mediheal, the first Finn to win on the LPGA Tour.

So the great stars of past decades such as Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson and Stacy Lewis are finding it tougher and tougher to win.

Related: Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

Paula Creamer, once the darling of American crowds, is no longer a threat and Michelle Wie, now married and a mother, missed her first four cuts on the comeback trail.

Poor Lexi blew a five-shot lead with nine to play at the US Open and never even reached the playoff.

This is the last qualifier for Olympic places too with the Korda girls, Thompson and Danielle Kang in the driving seat.

Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho are next in line for Tokyo and a win by either would put the cat among the pigeons.

Thankfully Ariya Jutanugarn and Lydia Ko, two who were winning everything bar the Boat Race in more carefree days when they didn’t know the meaning of nerves, have reignited their careers with much-needed comeback victories.

Nelly’s big sister Jessica is also a winner this year, and she looks America’s best bet for a home victory but Kang, Austin Ernst and Ally Ewing (McDonald when she came over for the Solheim Cup) are also champions this year.

Europe’s prospects improved at the weekend with Leona Maguire finished second, Anna Nordqvist fifth and Georgina Hall sixth at the Meijer but this is a bigger ask.

Sei Young Kim, a 12-time winner, is defending champion after lifting the delayed 2020 edition at a similarly classic track at Aronimink in November for an overdue first Major.

The gutsy little South Korean is no bomber but plots her way round great, old-fashioned courses so skilfully and will not surrender without a fight.

Related: BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko missed last year’s PGA, preferring to stay in South Korea because of the pandemic.

She is chasing her third Major but has yet to win in nine starts this year.

Preference is for another Ko, Lydia, runner-up to Tavatanakit in the year’s first Major, The Inspiration, and winner of the LOTTE tournament later in April, and Canadian star Brooke Henderson, winner of the LA Open, then seventh in the US Open at the start of this month.

She missed the Meijer cut last time out but shot 67 on the second day so it looks as if she’s fine now after the non-Covid-related illness that forced her mid-tournament withdrawal from the Mediheal.

It’s a wide-open 14/1 the field week and if you fancy Inbee Park, who mops up Majors for fun, her talented compatriot So Yeon Ryu or the younger Korda, I couldn’t put you off.

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets