The American played the final eight holes in five-over-par to miss out on the US Women's Open

“It’s Hard To Smile” – Lexi Thompson On US Open Collapse

Lexi Thompson finished bogey-bogey to miss out on winning her second Major title at the US Women’s Open.

The American was five clear with 10 holes to play but a double and three bogeys in her final eight holes meant she signed for a 75 and missed out on the playoff by a single stroke.

The fan-favourite was smiling throughout her difficult back nine but was hiding the pain of handing away her National Open.

A wayward drive on the par-5 17th and her wedge into the last at the Olympic Club, which found the bunker short, put her in danger and on both holes the putter was unable to save her.

So much was the pain that her agent had to pull the 26-year-old out of her post-tournament press conference with Lexi fighting back the tears.

“Yeah, of course it’s tough. I really didn’t feel like I hit any bad golf shots. That’s what this golf course can do to you, and that’s what I’ve said all week,” she said immediately after her round in her brief encounter with the media.

“Yeah, of course it’s hard to smile, but, I mean, it was an amazing week.

“Yeah, I played not so good today with a few of the bogeys coming in on the back nine, but the fans were unbelievable, hearing the chants and just gives me a reason to play.

“It was just an unbelievable feeling to be out here and play this golf course.

“I’ve never been out here, so it was a blessing, and I’ll take today and I’ll learn from it and have a lot more weeks ahead, a lot more years. I have a tournament next week, so we’ll take it from here.”

Despite the back nine collapse, Lexi still signed autographs for her fans after the round:

Thompson later took to social media to thank the USGA and Olympic Club, where she said: “I tried my best and that’s all I can do.”

Yuka Saso won her maiden Major title after defeating Japan’s Nasa Hataoka in a playoff.

The 19-year-old from the Philippines became her country’s first Major champion with her win at the Olympic Club.