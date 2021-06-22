Who will win in Munich this week on the European Tour?
BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips 2021
BMW International Open Golf Betting Tips 2021
Three distinguished PGA Tour visitors bolster the line-up and head the betting for the BMW International Open at its usual Nord-Eichenried venue in Munich.
Sergio Garcia is the one with course form, having been runner-up twice, in 2011 and 2017, and fifth in 2016.
Louis Oosthuizen boasts the best current form as US Open runner-up for the second time, having led for much of the round until a late disaster.
He didn’t show the pain of yet another near-miss but the 2010 Open champion may not be in the mood for another fight so soon.
His bid for a first-ever win in the States foundered on Jon Rahm’s two late birdies and a pulled drive into the penalty area on the 17th hole, not the ideal time for a bogey.
The complication with Viktor Hovland is that he withdrew midway through round two at Torrey Pines with deteriorating vision when unable to get the sand out of his left eye from a bunker shot during warm-up.
The young Norwegian wants to impress captain Padraig Harrington – likely Pod already has him on the Ryder Cup team sheet – but he has not won this year or since Mayakoba and victory in Munich would surely seal the deal.
Garcia has Ryder Cup ambitions too but has to earn his place because he cannot rely on a wild-card pick.
He has not had a great year but did win in the States last October. His two latest efforts are encouraging and he’s well worth a bet at double-figure odds.
Bernd Wiesberger comes next in the betting and, having narrowly missed the cut at Torrey Pines, the Austrian has had a couple of unwanted extra days to prepare for this, not that his record in Munich is much to write home about.
Last year’s edition was cancelled because of the pandemic so shock 2019 winner Andrea Pavan, who beat Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff, is the defending champion.
I can’t fancy his chances and if there is to be another turn-up, try Frankie Molinari’s big brother Edoardo – they won a World Cup together just as Italy will win Euro 2020.
The three-time European Tour winner and victorious 2010 Ryder Cup team member has rediscovered his game after a slump.
He is not first choice if looking for someone to hole a four-footer for your life but he does know how to win.
Runner-up on his last visit to Germany for the European Open in Hamburg and eighth in the British Masters, he had another decent week when 35th at the US Open and has form on this week’s 7283-yarder, tied third to Pavan the last time the BMW was played.
Also of interest are Thorbjorn Olesen, Munich-born Stephan Jaeger, a six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, and two more Spaniards, Pablo Larrazabal and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez.
Olesen has shown flashes of his best since returning to the game and does have a strong course record as runner-up to Henrik Stenson in 2016 and Matt Wallace two years later.
Larrazabal hasn’t done much since winning the Alfred Dunhill in South Africa at the end of 2019 but he is a dual winner at Nord-Eichenried, admittedly a long while ago, but may be inspired by a return to this happy-hunting-ground.
Garcia Rodriguez is an attacking player who makes plenty of birdies (and plenty of mistakes too!) but for 200/1 you don’t get perfection and he has a couple of top-tens on his 2021 record.
