Jordan Spieth Reveals Positive Covid-19 Test

Jordan Spieth returns to action at this week’s AT&T Byron Neslon for the first time since the Masters, after an extended absence due to a positive Covid-19 test.

The former world number one finished T3 at the Masters in April, and didn’t intend on missing a month of golf, though a positive test ensured he self-isolated at his home in Dallas.

Spieth returned the positive test three weeks ago during the week of the Zurich Classic, meaning he had to miss the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbour, where he won in 2015.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday ahead of the AT&T Byron Nelson, Spieth explained contracting the virus.

“I took a week off (after the Masters), and then I ended up actually getting Covid, so then I was out for a little while longer,” he explained.

“It was the Tuesday of New Orleans when I started my symptoms and it was bad for a day and a half, and then it was just kind of annoying for the next five days, kind of lost energy, and sinus stuff.”

“So it’s just kind of set me back a little.

“I was planning on continuing to play, I wasn’t planning on taking a month off in the spring.

“So at this point it’s get back to playing golf and try and get in the same rhythm I was in and just kind of be patient with it.”

Tour protocols prohibited the 27-year-old from playing at the Valspar Championship, while he personally chose to miss the Wells Fargo Championship despite being available to play again.

Spieth’s most recent PGA Tour victory came in April at the Valero Texas Open, though a positive Covid-19 test means he’s conscious of his game being rusty as he returns to golf for the AT&T Byron Nelson.

“I’ve only played a couple rounds, so I’m looking to knock a little rust off that I didn’t think would necessarily be here,” Spieth said.

“But I feel good, I feel strong, I feel ready to go for a good stretch of golf coming up.”

A three-time Major winner, the PGA Championship is the only one that Spieth hasn’t won.

Spieth will enter the tournament at Kiawah Island needing a victory to complete his career Grand Slam.

His best finish in the PGA Championship came in 2015, the same year he won both the Masters and US Open, where he finished second.