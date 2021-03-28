Joel Dahmen claimed a frantic and emotional victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with a final round 70 enough for his first PGA Tour win.

Joel Dahmen Wins Corales Puntacana Championship

Joel Dahmen had started the day in a share of the lead at the Corales Puntacana Championship with Puerto Rican Rafael Campos but, after a nervy back nine, the American eventually secured his first PGA Tour title.

Starting the day at 10-under-par for the tournament, Dahmen started perfectly, making four birdies in his first seven holes to extend his lead further.

Nearest challenger, Campos, started well himself, making two birdies through his first seven holes to sit two back of Dahmen going into the back nine.

Nerves were starting to show though for the American, dropping a shot at the 11th. He would then drop a further one at the par-5 14th to see his lead evaporate.

With three holes remaining, four players were within a shot of winning; all of them were also in search of their first PGA Tour title.

Canadian Michael Gligic was one of those four. However, he would rue two bogies in his last three holes to drop down into a tie for fourth with Graeme McDowell.

It would be the par-3 17th hole that would be the deciding factor, with Campos making a costly bogey. Dahmen nearly holed his chip for birdie, with a tap-in par meaning he would have a one shot lead down the last.

With both men finding the green with their approach shots, it would be the putting that would decide the Championship.

Related: 13 Things You Didn’t Know About Joel Dahmen

Lagging his putt up to a few feet, Campos would have a putt to force a playoff and, with only two feet remaining, it seemed that he had managed it.

But his putt dramatically didn’t fall, leaving Campos deflated and Dahmen elated as he tapped in for par and his first PGA Tour victory.

Speaking after his round, Dahmen said: “I was on cruise control today. It’s really hard to win golf tournaments. I knew it was hard, but I can’t believe how hard it actually is. Thankfully I had a couple of good up-and-downs there on 16 and 17, and I don’t know how I tapped in that two-or three-footer there, but thankfully it went in.

Related: Joel Dahmen What’s In The Bag?

“I owe a lot to a lot of people. My dad, obviously, he’s the best. Rob Rashell back home, my

coach, he’s been awesome. So, hopefully back home at Lewis & Clark’s, you’re partying.

Mesa Country Club boys, open up the tab, I’ll be home next week and this is unbelievable.”