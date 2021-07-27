Who is the GM Tipster backing in Northern Ireland this week?

ISPS Handa World Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2021

GM Tipster Jeremy Chapman makes his picks in both the men’s and women’s tournaments at this week’s groundbreaking ISPS Handa World Invitational…

ISPS Handa World Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2021 – Men’s

Justin Harding looked likely to save my betting weekend when 250/1 shot Nacho Elvira missed a last-hole tiddler for his first victory at the 195th attempt in the Cazoo Open.

Nacho’s glaring miss allowed Harding to get into a playoff for which he was a warm favourite, Elvira having let a six-shot 54-hole lead slip away.

But not many take a six in a sudden-death shootout and win, as Harding did, and even serial loser Elvira couldn’t mess up that one.

Never one to bear a grudge (not often!), this 2021 winner in Kenya will have a good chance of making amends in the World Invitational men’s event where most of the usual suspects line up again.

At 10/1 Andy Sullivan just holds the market call over Harding but most of Sully’s recent form has been no better than ordinary so maybe it’s worth chancing dual Challenge Tour winner Santiago Tarrio.

The swarthy Spaniard whose partner reads his putts for him is 91 under par for his last seven starts, all at Challenge Tour level where courses are admittedly not set up quite as tough.

Related: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Men’s Golf Betting Tips

This modest affair is not a big step up and anyone who has a run that reads 1-3-1-4-5-16-4 since the Czech Challenge at the beginning of June will get my attention.

Swedish newcomer Vincent Norrman was a decent 14th in a similar mixed-sex tournament in his homeland and has since caught the eye with fifth in Munich and tenth in Wales last week, both against stronger fields than this one and looks a winner in waiting.

There’s no reason why Marcus Armitage and Elvira should not win again now that they have found out how to do it after years as also-rans.

Anything close to the game he played to snatch the European Open in Hamburg less than two months ago will do the job for Armitage here.

Jack Senior gets the final vote on his top-ten at the Scottish Open where he fired three excellent rounds.

It’s a big plus that he knows this week’s courses having won this tournament on them when it was on the 2019 Challenge Tour rota.

Santiago Tarrio 1.5pts each way at 30/1 with 888Sport

It’s worth chancing dual Challenge Tour winner Santiago Tarrio. The swarthy Spaniard whose partner reads his putts for him is 91 under par for his last seven starts, all at Challenge Tour level where courses are admittedly not set up quite as tough. BET NOW

Vincent Norrman 1pt each way at 28/1 with Bet365

Swedish newcomer Vincent Norrman was a decent 14th in a similar mixed-sex tournament in his homeland and has since caught the eye with fifth in Munich and tenth in Wales last week, both against stronger fields than this one and looks a winner in waiting. BET NOW

Justin Harding 1pt each way at 11/1 with Bet365

This 2021 winner in Kenya will have a good chance of making amends in the World Invitational men’s event where most of the usual suspects line up again. BET NOW

Marcus Armitage 1pt each way at 25/1 with Bet365

Anything close to the game he played to snatch the European Open in Hamburg less than two months ago will do the job for Armitage here. BET NOW

Jack Senior 0.5pts each way at 50/1 with Bet365

Jack Senior gets the final vote on his top-ten at the Scottish Open where he fired three excellent rounds. It’s a big plus that he knows this week’s courses having won this tournament on them when it was on the 2019 Challenge Tour rota. BET NOW

ISPS Handa World Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2021 – Women’s

The World Invitational over the Galgorm Castle and Masserine courses in County Antrim is the first tournament to be co-sanctioned by the European Tour, its baby sister the LET and the LPGA in America.

A smaller version was staged on the same two parkland courses two years ago with Jack Senior winning the men’s and local heroine Stephanie Meadow taking the women’s trophy after a hard battle with Charley Hull.

Meadow realises a long-held dream by representing Ireland at the Olympics in Tokyo next week.

Meanwhile 288 golfers, 144 of each sex, are playing for equal money in Northern Ireland.

Both courses will be used for the first two days, Galgorm is on its own for the last two. There will be cuts after 36 and 54 holes.

With the LPGA getting involved, some of the American-based stars have entered, not least Jeongeun Lee6 who blew an enormous lead at Evian on Sunday and lost out to Australia’s Minjee Lee in a playoff.

It will probably take the South Korean a while to get over that disappointment and Yealimi Noh, Atthaya Thitikul and In Gee Chun, who all finished close behind her, are fancied to turn the tables.

The women’s is by far the more interesting event because the cast is classier.

Hull and Georgia Hall, sixth at Evian, are England’s chief flag-bearers while 18-year-old Thitikul is the leading money-winner on the LET circuit.

Her first LET victory in the Thailand Championship came as a 14-year-old amateur.

Two years later the Thai teen won the same tournament but this time by five bad her third LET triumph came just a few weeks back at the Czech Open.

Fifth in the Evian on Sunday, she’s obviously a special talent but the bookies are well aware of her potential and make her favourite.

Thitikul is short-listed but at the prices Noh and the more experienced Chun are marginally preferred.

The problem with Chun, a double Major winner, the US Open as an amateur, is that she hasn’t recorded a W for three years but there are plenty of high finishes, including Sunday’s sixth in France, and looks an each-way steal.

Noh, who turned 20 on Monday, was in bits about the six-footers she failed to make when failing by one to get into the Evian playoff.

The Korean-American oozes class.

The drawback: this is her ninth tournament on the spin (third in the last two).

Lizette Salas, Sarah Kemp, Jennifer Kupcho and Esther Henseleit are others to consider.

In Gee Chun 2pts each way at 10/1 with Bet365

The problem with Chun, a double Major winner, the US Open as an amateur, is that she hasn’t recorded a W for three years but there are plenty of high finishes, including Sunday’s sixth in France, and looks an each-way steal. BET NOW

Yealimi Noh 1pt each way at 14/1 with Bet365

Noh, who turned 20 on Monday, was in bits about the six-footers she failed to make when failing by one to get into the Evian playoff. The Korean-American oozes class. BET NOW

Georgia Hall 1pt each way at 12/1 with Bet365

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, sixth at Evian, are England’s chief flag-bearers and we’re just siding with Hall after a T6 at the Evian and 4th at the Aramco Team Series. BET NOW

Attaya Thitikul 1pt each way at 17/2 with Bet365

18-year-old Thitikul is the leading money-winner on the LET circuit. Her first LET victory in the Thailand Championship came as a 14-year-old amateur. Two years later the Thai teen won the same tournament but this time by five bad her third LET triumph came just a few weeks back at the Czech Open. BET NOW

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.