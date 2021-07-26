Who will emulate Justin Rose and win a gold medal on the golf course this weekend?

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Men’s Golf Betting Tips

Great Britain won Gold in 2016, the first time golf was reintroduced to the Olympic Games after a 112-year gap, and the chances of Paul Casey or Tommy Fleetwood emulating Justin Rose’s Rio feat in Tokyo this week are strong.

They improved considerably with the shock Covid-enforced withdrawals of Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau at the weekend.

Rose’s victory over Henrik Stenson five years ago and the fact that he carried that gold medal around with him in his travels around the world for ages made Casey extra-keen to get one of the berths on the GB team.

“Rosey’s still talking about it,” said the Casey who made it one of his priorities for 2021.

“It’s the first time since the 1999 Walker Cup I’ll be able to put on a top that says GB”.

Since then, of course, Casey has played in four Ryder Cups but that was for Europe.

So nobody is looking forward more than the Arizona-based Englishman to locking horns with the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama 35 miles north-east of Tokyo.

With Rahm grounded and Dustin Johnson declining the gig, the burden of favouritism falls on the shoulders of new Open champion Collin Morikawa, the only man to finish in front of Casey when winning his first Major at the 2020 PGA.

The Californian looks the most reliable of the powerful US quartet which is now made up by Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed, the last-named a late replacement for DeChambeau, himself a replacement for DJ.

Reed missed the cut in our Open and had gone off the boil before that while Thomas has not posted a top-ten on the PGA Tour since winning the Players in March (although eighth at the Scottish Open) and Schauffele promises much without delivering.

Playing at home even without much, if any, crowd support must be a plus for Masters hero Hideki Matsuyama, who as the first Japanese male to win a Major, is treated with god-like reverence in that golf-mad country.

He was a Covid victim after Augusta which may be partly why he’s done nothing of note since but will surely know 7466-yard par 71 East course at Kasumigaseki better than any of his rivals.

The only time the course was used for a world-class event was for the 1957 Canada Cup – it became World Cup ten years later – and the omens for Hideki are propitious as the Japanese outsiders walloped the American favourites by nine.

If not Matsuyama, the locals will be happiest to cheer home Morikawa who, although born in the States, has Chinese-Japanese parents.

For the South Korean pair Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim there’s a special incentive as any sort of medal lets them off 20 months of obligatory National Service.

They will be fighting tooth and nail as both pulled out of our Open to focus on the Olympics.

Kim, whose three PGA wins include the 2017 Players and this year’s American Express back in January, can be brilliant but is wildly inconsistent.

If on a ‘going’ week, he could be best outsider at 50/1.

Im is the opposite, ultra-consistent (he’s back in the groove after a few blips in April and May) but has just the one victory, in last year’s Honda, to show for it.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry represent Ireland with big Shane showing much of the stuff that made him Open champion two years ago, 12th spot at Royal St George’s following closely on fourth at the PGA and sixth at Memorial.

Provided he can cope with four humid, cloudy days with temperatures in the mid-30s, he looks better value than McIlroy who is a work in progress.

We may have to wait a bit longer for the real Rory to emerge.

Viktor Hovland, representing Norway, Canadian hope Corey Conners, Chilean star Joaquin Niemann and Aussies Cam Smith and Marc Leishman are others to note.

The field of 60 will play all four rounds with no cut.

The opening-day action on BBC1 tees off at midnight through to the wee small hours of Thursday.

