The winner of The Players Championship will receive an eye-watering $2.7 million of the $15 million purse. The highest prize pool for a golf tournament ever.

How Much Will The Winner Of The Players Championship Receive?

The Players Championship features the most elite field of the year, with 48 of the world’s top 50 featuring at TPC Sawgrass.

With such a huge field, the prize money for The Players Championship is simply staggering. The prize pool is a whopping $15 million, the largest ever for one event.

So vast, in fact, that it actually works out more than the entire 1982 PGA Tour season, where players were playing for $14 million.

The champion of The Players Championship will receive an astonishing $2.7 million; that’s only a million less than Arnold Palmer’s career earnings on the PGA Tour.

Second place will finish the tournament $1.6 million richer, whilst third place will still leave Florida with a cool million dollars.

What’s more staggering is that the top 45 finishers this year will each claim more than $50,000 and, if you make the cut, you’re guaranteed $30,000 no matter what you shoot on the weekend.

The Players Championship pays out more than the four Major Championships, with the US Open the second highest paid event at $12.5 million.

At the most recent Major, the Masters, the top 24 made more than $100,000 each whilst the top 30 at The Players Championship will make that number.

It’s set to be a dramatic final day and whoever claims the title on Sunday is set to make a very large and healthy payday.