South Korean Byeong-hun An endured a traumatic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday as he found the water four times on his way to an 11.



WATCH: Byeong-Hun An Makes 11 At The Players Championship

Standing on the 17th tee, Byeong-hun An was only one-over-par for his round. When he finished the hole, he was nine-over-par.

Watch the video below:

The 29-year-old had started his round well, with a birdie at the par-5 fifth hole and a bogey at the eighth putting him at level-par for the front nine.

Bogies at the 11th and 14th followed, with the South Korean nearly eagling the 16th. A tap-in birdie put him at one-over-par as he came to the famous 17th hole.

Teeing off to the island green, his first shot came up just short, finding the water.

Taking a drop, his ball found the water behind the flag once again, with his next shot an almost exact replica of his previous attempt.

Playing his seventh, An came up short this time, with his ball spinning off the green and into the drink.

An eventually found dry land, with his ninth shot coming to rest on the green, 20-feet from the flag.

Related: WATCH: MacIntyre Holes Backhanded Chip On TPC Sawgrass 17th

Playing his 10th, he would miss the putt and rattle in his 11th stroke for an eight-over-par hole, the joint second highest score on the 17th; tying with Robert Gamez in 1990.

Kevin Na had chipped in for a quintuple bogey eight earlier on in the day, after he stuck three shots into the lake at the 17th.

Playing the last, An would put his drive in the water, signing off with a double-bogey and a round of 83 (11-over-par).

The record for the highest ever score on the famous 17th is still Bob Tway, who managed a 12 in 2005.