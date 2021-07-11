The Masters champion won't be featuring at Royal St George's due to a positive Covid test.

Hideki Matsuyama Pulls Out Of The Open Following Positive Covid Test

With golf’s oldest Major getting underway in just under a week’s time, Matsuyama joins the growing list of withdrawals for The Open.

Having tested positive during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the 29-year-old has continued to test positive during his self-isolation, despite not showing any symptoms.

In a statement issued by the R&A, Matsuyama said: “I’m feeling fine but haven’t been able to practice in preparation for The Open. Combining that with the difficult travel to the UK, my team and I have decided it’s best to withdraw to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I feel bad for missing The Open and look forward to playing again at St Andrews next year. I’d like to thank the many golf fans for their continued concern and support as I strive to return to the game I love as soon as possible.”

A number of players have already withdrawn from the Open citing different reasons.

Both Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim announced last week that they would be skipping the Open to prepare for the Olympics which gets underway in only a few weeks time.

After claiming his first PGA Tour victory in May, K.H Lee is set to skip the event due to the birth of his child, whilst Danny Lee has withdrawn due to injury.

Kevin Na will also not be featuring at Royal St George’s, saying: “It was a tough decision, but for my family and me, it is best to skip the Open this year. I will be back next year. It is one of my favourite weeks and I would love to hold the claret jug one day.”

One last withdrawal is Na’s fellow countryman, Matthew Wolff, with his reason for skipping the event undisclosed.

With Matsuyama unable to make the trip to the coast, he will now be replaced by Harold Varner III.