Former Champion Tony Finau Becomes Seventh Withdrawal From Rocket Classic

The PGA Tour moves to Detroit this week and, prior to the start of the Rocket Classic on Thursday, one big name who was in the field won't be present.

Coming off back-to-back appearances at the US Open and Travelers Championship, Tony Finau, who won the Rocket Classic back in 2022, opted to withdraw on Tuesday afternoon.

Taking to social media, Finau posted a picture of him lifting the tournament's trophy to his Instagram story with the caption: "Hey Detroit, you know I love the 313 and being champ of the community's classic!

"This tournament and this community mean a lot to me so I'm bummed to share that I won't be competing this week due to some needed rest and recovery.

"I know you will have a blast this week and I hope to be back in the 313 in the years to come! All my best to everyone competing this week and to all involved in this great tournament."

At the end of the statement, the six-time PGA Tour winner revealed that his next appearance will be at The Open Championship in July, which takes place at Royal Portrush.

Finau celebrates his Rocket Classic win in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting 19th in the Ryder Cup standings, the American withdrew at the Grant Thornton Invitational back in December 2024, citing knee surgery recovery.

Finau, who has just one top 10 this season, a T5 at the Genesis Invitational, sits 51st in the FedEx Cup standings and will be replaced in the Rocket Classic field by Joseph Bramlett.

His withdrawal is the seventh of the event, which also includes Charley Hoffman, Kevin Yu, Eric Cole and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

In fact, following one player's withdrawal on Monday, it meant former LIV Golfer, James Piot, made it into the field, becoming the first LIV Golfer to play in a PGA Tour tournament after leaving the PIF-backed circuit.