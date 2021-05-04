The Premier Golf League is pushing ahead with plans to start its new F1-style golf tour, with huge offers being sent out to tempt players according to The Telegraph...

Golf’s Biggest Names Receive $30m Premier Golf League Offers

A number of golf’s biggest stars have received eye-watering offers to ditch the PGA Tour and sign up with the Premier Golf League, reports have emerged.

As reported by The Telegraph, the likes of Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson have been offered $30m to join the proposed golf circuit.

Bryson DeChambeau is also said to be in the frame for the PGL, which is planned to start in September 2022.

As well as the $30m cheque, players have also been offered a 50% stake in their own teams, with the F1-style proposed tour set to feature, as a Telegraph insider said, “astronomical” prize money.

It was initially-proposed to have an eight-month calendar with 48 players, featuring 12 teams of four.

The Guardian has also reported that the PGL’s name could be changed to include the word ‘Super’, although there has been no official announcement yet.

We did think that the Premier Golf League was dead in the water after the PGA and European Tour’s Strategic Alliance as well as the PGA Tour’s recently-revealed Player Impact Program, which offers up $40m in bonus money to the Tour’s 10 biggest stars.

Prior to the strategic alliance, the European Tour reportedly turned down a $200m buyout offer from the PGL.

Rory McIlroy has also previously said he would not be joining the PGL, which Brooks Koepka echoed.

Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and Adam Scott are three players to have at least expressed some interest in the PGL.

Plans for the Saudi-backed tour seem to still be going ahead and they sound like they’re stronger than ever.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is said to be hosting a mandatory meeting with players at this week’s Wells Fargo Championship and the story is likely to dominate press conferences, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm all teeing it up at Quail Hollow.

It will be very interesting to hear what the players have to say.

Monahan will almost certainly tell PGA Tour members that they will not be allowed to join the PGL and remain members of the PGA Tour.

Players would most likely also lose their European Tour memberships, you would have to think, meaning that McIlroy, Rose, Rahm and any other Europeans joining would not be able to compete in the Ryder Cup.

The US-side of the Ryder Cup is run by the PGA of America as opposed to the PGA Tour, so it remains to be seen what happens on that side of the Atlantic.

