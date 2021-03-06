Bryson DeChambeau said: 'He got chills' when he saw his drive clear the lake at the par-5 sixth hole during the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

DeChambeau On Monster Drive: ‘I Got Chills’

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau admitted that he got ‘chills’ at the par-5 sixth hole, when his ball landed safely on the other side of the lake.

DeChambeau had been hinting in the build-up to the tournament that the 555-yard hole was in fact driveable, with it being a 350-yard carry over the lake.

In the first two rounds, the American was unable to attempt it as the wind was unfavourable, but on the Saturday, DeChambeau went for it; with much excitement and fanfare on the sixth tee.

His drive was a monstrous 370-yards: “I felt like I was a kid again, for sure, it was exciting; especially when you pull it off. It was almost like winning a tournament . . . it’s that kind of the feeling I had, it was like, oh, I did it.

“I got the same chills and feeling when I saw it clear and there was no splash. It was like ‘yes! I gave the fans what they wanted.’ I would have done that shot without the fans, but they definitely edged me on a little bit.”

DeChambeau managed to make birdie from his drive. But, when asked afterwards if he could take have taken more of a risk, his response was: “If it’s downwind and the pin’s in a good location to do that, I can definitely see myself going for the green . . . or even getting closer to the green, almost trying to hit it in that greenside bunker.”

