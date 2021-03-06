DeChambeau On Monster Drive: ‘I Got Chills’

Bryson DeChambeau said: 'He got chills' when he saw his drive clear the lake at the par-5 sixth hole during the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau admitted that he got ‘chills’ at the par-5 sixth hole, when his ball landed safely on the other side of the lake.

DeChambeau had been hinting in the build-up to the tournament that the 555-yard hole was in fact driveable, with it being a 350-yard carry over the lake.

Bryson Drive

DeChambeau’s drive compared to the rest of the field.

In the first two rounds, the American was unable to attempt it as the wind was unfavourable, but on the Saturday, DeChambeau went for it; with much excitement and fanfare on the sixth tee.

His drive was a monstrous 370-yards: “I felt like I was a kid again, for sure, it was exciting; especially when you pull it off. It was almost like winning a tournament . . . it’s that kind of the feeling I had, it was like, oh, I did it.

“I got the same chills and feeling when I saw it clear and there was no splash. It was like ‘yes! I gave the fans what they wanted.’ I would have done that shot without the fans, but they definitely edged me on a little bit.”

DeChambeau Reaction

DeChambeau’s ball speed was 194mph at the sixth hole. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

DeChambeau managed to make birdie from his drive. But, when asked afterwards if he could take have taken more of a risk, his response was: “If it’s downwind and the pin’s in a good location to do that, I can definitely see myself going for the green . . . or even getting closer to the green, almost trying to hit it in that greenside bunker.”

