Charley Hull And Team Korda Claim Aramco Team Series Honours

Charley Hull produced a round of the day performance to claim the individual title, whilst Jessica Korda defeated Sophia Popov at the second playoff hole to claim the trophy for her team in New York.

Charley Hull secured the fourth Professional title of her career, as a blemish free final round was good enough for a one-shot victory over world number one Nelly Korda.

The 25-year-old had started the day six shots back of overnight leader, Korda, but four birdies in the first four holes cut that deficit hugely.

Another birdie followed at the 8th as Hull pulled alongside the leaders heading in to the back nine.

With her sixth birdie of the day coming at the 13th, she produced some classy up-and-downs over the remaining holes, before a seventh and final birdie at the last set a 12-under-par clubhouse target.

Waiting a near three-and-a-half hours for the remaining groups to come in, Hull’s nearest challengers, Korda and Danielle Kang, would rue some costly putts, with Korda finishing one shot back and Kang three back.

Speaking after her first victory in two-and-a-half years, Hull said “I was playing well the last few days but today was probably one of the best rounds I’ve ever played… Like ever.

“16, 17 and 18 are all tricky holes but I did a good up-and-down on both 16 and 17 and then birdied the last so it’s been brilliant.”

In the team event, we saw a playoff under the flood lights, with team captain, and Nelly’s sister, Jessica Korda, defeating fellow captain, Sophia Popov, at the second playoff hole.

After the two teams tied at 41-under-par in regulation play, the duo headed to the par-3 17th for a playoff.

However, after problems with the flood lights, play finally got underway, with Popov hitting a stunning shot and taking the early advantage.

But, with two putts for victory, the former Women’s Open champion three-putted, meaning the two captains headed back to the tee.

This time around, it was Korda who took the advantage, her tee shot finishing in an almost identical spot to Popov’s first.

As the American two-putted for par, Popov failed to get up-and-down, with her putt just sliding by the right edge, handing the win to the team of Korda, Karolin Lampert, Lina Boqvist and Alexandra O’Laughlin.