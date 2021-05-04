The European Tour remains in Tenerife this week - find out who we think will win

Canary Islands Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

What a difference a week makes! At Gran Canaria it was Garrick Higgo shooting 25 under par for a spectacular second European Tour victory. Behind him, 13 strokes adrift in 38th place, a fellow South African of a different vintage, Dean Burmester.

Island-hopping to Tenerife, it was Burmester’s turn, also shooting 25 under, also scoring his second Euro victory and his first in the northern hemisphere with Higgo nine behind in a share of eighth.

Seeing 21-year-old Higgo hogging the headlines undoubtedly spurred the older man to turn on a supershow that left every rival playing for second.

With his frightening power, 50-1 shot Burmester feasted on the luxury of five par fives – and for once he had his volatile temperament under control.

Being too hard of himself has cost the seven-time Sunshine Tour winner success on the world stage.

To have only the minor 2017 Tshwane Open on his European Tour CV until Sunday was not a fair reflection of his considerable talent. In the past he has let his flat-stick frailty get the better of him. Not this time.

Winning back to back is always difficult but with the third leg of the Canary Islands Swing being played on the same Costa Adeje course this week, the 31-year-old will never have a better chance to achieve that unusual feat.

It would be daft not to back those who performed well last week to dominate again in what has now been relabelled the Canary Islands Championship and a South African hat-trick would surprise nobody.

If not Burmester or Higgo, then step forward Justin Harding, Kenya Open winner at the end of March and consistent in the Canaries with solid 12th and 15th placings.

Justin Harding 2pts each way at 20/1 with Bet365



And although Higgo did not putt as well as when landing a 35-1 coup for us in Gran Canaria, he is likely to be thereabouts.

The 10-1 price is a little off-putting and I can’t see why, on the same course, Burmester is around twice his odds.

Higgo lost the tournament with a bad spell on Friday which included a triple-bogey seven. Anything more than a bogey is far more destructive on low-scoring courses than on tougher tracks where the winning score is single digits under the card.

It is no hardship playing easy courses in blissful weather three weeks in a row so it is surprising that some who figured high on the leaderboard have gone home.

Austrian Open winner John Catlin, fifth on Sunday, has not entered, nor have danger men Thorbjorn Olesen and Jamie Donaldson. So this is perhaps the easiest of the three to win.

Sami Valimaki, Laurie Canter and Spanish duo Adri Arnaus and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez are the quartet most likely to halt the South African juggernaut.

Rookie of the Year Valimaki was rusty last week after a nine-week break from tour golf but finally managed a bogey-free round, a 66, on Sunday and should improve substantially on 22nd position. He is the one winner in that quartet.

Sami Valimaki 1pt each way at 28/1 with Bet365



Canter was in much the same boat, not having competed for a while.

He had a brainfade carding six fives in the first eight holes on Sunday to wreck his prospects of a high finish but had started the year well with fourth at the Dubai Desert Classic.

He and Valimaki shared fifth spot in hot company at the Tour Championship in December and this late bloomer, who rose 262 places to 19th on the money list last year, will surely make his breakthrough this campaign after hitting the bar more than once in 2020.

Laurie Canter 1pt each way at 25/1 with Bet365



The two Spaniards are on home ground and shared eighth spot with Higgo on Sunday, the second top-ten in five outings for the exciting Garcia Rodriguez who is one to watch.

He would have been top five but for bogeying two par fives on Sunday and at 60-1 looks the best outsider.

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 1pt each way at 60/1 with Bet365



Nicolai Von Dellinshausen’s second place to Burmester was a fine achievement for a 200-1 shot but so far ahead of anything the German had done before, even at Challenge Tour level, that he may struggle to repeat it.

One thing in his favour – he likes the course!

