Dean Burmester Claims Dominant Tenerife Open Victory

Dean Burmester produced a fantastic final round 62 to claim the Tenerife Open by five shots.

The South African started the day just one shot back from overnight leaders Kalle Samooja and Nicolai von Dellingshausen, but a blemish free round of nine birdies and nine pars secured a five shot victory.

Burmester, who hadn’t won on the European Tour since the 2017 Tshwane Open, will now move into the top-20 of the Race to Dubai rankings.

The 31-year-old started his round well, with back-to-back birdies at the first and second hole keeping him in contention.

Further birdies followed at the fifth and sixth, with a third consecutive birdie at the seventh moving him into the outright lead.

Making the turn in 30, Burmester’s nearest challenger, Samooja, was only one shot back as the pair headed into the back nine.

However, Samooja would make a costly bogey at the par-4 10th, and with that, Burmester would pounce, making birdie at the 11th, 13th and 15th to extend his lead to five shots with three holes to go.

With two pars at the 16th and 17th, the South African would birdie the 18th to secure an impressive five shot victory, with von Dellingshausen eagling the last hole to seal outright second.

Speaking after his round, the South African said: “There’s no words that can describe this, it’s been four years of struggle and hard work. Jason (Burmester’s caddie) and I have been together for two years and this is his first victory, he deserves it so much, we’ve been through thick and thin.

“The shot on 12 is something that I grew up practicing, growing up I would hit shots out of trees and around gardens and to see it finish pin high, I just thought come on, let’s keep it going.

“I’m so excited to now go home and see my family. Because of Covid I wasn’t to sure when I was able to see them so this is super emotional and I’m so excited to get home now.”