Bryson Uses Wind To His Advantage To Advance At Long Drive Comp

Bryson is through to the next stage of the Long Drive World Championship, overcoming strong winds to make it to the last 32

Bryson DeChambeau defied the conditions on day two of the Professional Long Drive World Championship to advance through to the stage of 32.

It was not a day for posting record numbers as competitors faced a strong headwind that brought yardages way down.

And perhaps that worked in Bryson’s favour as the 28-year-old is well accustomed to battling the elements and flighting shots to max out distance.

Unlike the 412-yard nuke he posted on Tuesday, Bryson’s best effort yesterday tipped the scales at a measly 355 yards.

On a day that was as much about accuracy as anything else, he was able to accumulate enough points to once again finish second in his group and make it through to Thursday’s last-32 stage.

The remaining competitors will now be split into three groups, with the top five in each – as well as one player not in the top five but who survives a wildcard round – advancing to the last 16 and the final day of competition on Friday.

While distance is usually the No. 1 commodity in this event, if the wind continues to blow, Bryson’s ability to control the ball could yet give him a chance to do the unthinkable.

To put yesterday’s conditions into context, Kyle Berkshire, who topped the distance charts on Tuesday at 455 yards, could only manage 328 yards. The defending long-drive champion did, admittedly, have to contend with the worst of the breeze and a damp morning grid for good measure.

Berkshire also heaped praise on DeChambeau for his efforts in bringing more exposure to the discipline.

Ahead of the competition, DeChambeau who, knowingly or unknowingly, did a semi-decent job of patching up his image within professional golf at last week’s Ryder Cup, expressed his intention to encourage more eyeballs to the long-drive athletes.

“I hope I’ve been received OK,” DeChambeau said in regards to his new peers.

“I’m not trying to step on anyone’s toes, I want to showcase them – that’s the most important thing.

“As much as you guys are talking about me, I want to highlight these amazing, talented individuals that are doing things I could only dream of… in regards to ball speed.

“It’s something I want to hype up and get the world to see.”

What has made DeChambeau’s exploits all the more impressive is the fact he’s using a new 48-inch Cobra Radspeed driver. He has previously tested a longer-shafted driver but such was the loss of control that it didn’t make it into his tour bag.

What has made DeChambeau's exploits all the more impressive is the fact he's using a new 48-inch Cobra Radspeed driver. He has previously tested a longer-shafted driver but such was the loss of control that it didn't make it into his tour bag.