WATCH: Bryson Cruises Through Day One Of Long Drive Championship

DeChambeau launched a trademark missile to advance to the stage of 64

There’s never a dull moment in the world of Bryson DeChambeau. After playing his part in the 19-9 US demolition job at the Ryder Cup, his attention immediately turned to another golfing discipline he has become famous for.

Shortly after his duties for Team USA were complete, the big-hitting 28-year-old was off to Nevada to take part in the Professional Long Drive World Championship.

His desire to see how he stacked up against the long-drive elite had been a source of controversy ahead of the biennial team event when he said he had “wrecked his hand” doing two-a-day speed training sessions in preparation.

However, it seemed to do him no harm at Whistling Straits as he went 2-0-1 for the week, which included the scalp of Sergio Garcia in the singles.

And he cruised through the opening day of the long-drive competition, smoking a 412-yard drive in the process to advance to the top-64 stage later today.

You can check out his drive below:

The ‘Golfing Scientist’ was competing in one of five 16-man groups in the Open Division. In five sets – where 200 points were on offer for finishing first, 100 for second, and 50 for third – DeChambeau scored a total of 800 points, leaving him second only to former World Amateur Long Drive champ Scottie Pearman.

The 64 remaining competitors will be whittled down to 32, then 16, and so on, until the final head-to-head match to be crowned the 2021 champion.

How far Bryson can go in the comp remains to be seen but he’s definitely got more in the tank as he proved in Wisconsin during the Friday afternoon fourballs.

Alongside Scottie Scheffler, he launched a 417-yarder down the 581-yard par-5 fifth, cutting the corner to leave himself just 72 yards to the hole.

He’ll need that plus more if he is to challenge the likes of Kyle Berkshire for glory this weekend.