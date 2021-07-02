In typical Brooks style, the American was quickly on his social media account to have a dig at his old pal Bryson.

Brooks Koepka Responds To DeChambeau Caddie Split

After the news broke yesterday that Bryson Dechambeau and his caddie Tim Tucker had split, Brooks Koepka responded to the incident in his usual quick witted style on Twitter.

Only hours after the news started circulating online that DeChambeau and Tukcer had split, Koepka tweeted that is was ‘Ricky Elliott appreciation day!’, in reference to his long-time caddie Ricky Elliott.

DeChambeau and Tucker split after an apparent argument on Wednesday evening meant the relationship between the two was untenable.

Koepka took his opportunity to fan the flames of the ongoing rivalry between the two, which emerged after a Golf Channel video was leaked of DeChambeau interrupting a Koepka interview in May.

While there was no direct mention of Bryson DeChambeau in Brooks’ tweets yesterday, the indirect message was heard loud and clear by all in the golfing world.

The Northern Irishman Elliott has been on Koepka’s bag since 2013 and Brooks also declared yesterday (July 1st) caddie appreciation day in another post on Twitter.

Koepka was responding to friend and host of the Pardon My Take podcast Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz – a podcast that has been entertaining the Brooks vs Bryson feud since it came to light at the PGA Championship in May.

Koepka isn’t playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week as he makes his preparations for The Open in two weeks time.

As for DeChambeau, who is yet to speak publicly on the caddie split, he struggled during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic without Tucker on the bag.

Bryson carded an even par 72, nine shots behind the leader David Thompson, and has some work to do to make the cut at a course where he won in 2020.

Speaking on the split, DeChambeau’s agent Brett Falkoff, spoke to the Golf Channel saying: “They had a good run, and they mutually agreed yesterday afternoon to go their separate ways.”

“Everything runs its course. Tim was getting tired and Bryson was getting tired. In any relationship they run their course, and that’s what happened here.

“It wasn’t one specific issue. It was a culmination. Like any caddie-player relationship, they had their ups and downs. They wish each other nothing but the best and will always be there for each other.”

Both the caddie split and ongoing Brooks vs Bryson rivalry will continue to bubble on as the Tour heads to the UK for the final Major of the year at Royal St. George’s.