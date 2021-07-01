DeChambeau and Tucker mutually agreed to split on Wednesday night ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bryson DeChambeau Splits With His Caddie Tim Tucker

Bryson DeChambeau has split with his long-term caddie Tim Tucker after the pair mutually agreed to end their relationship on Wednesday night.

Reports began circulating on Thursday morning that the two had parted ways and it was just before Bryson’s 1:10pm ET tee time that it was confirmed that he and Tucker had mutually agreed to part ways.

DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, confirmed the news to Golf Channel saying: “They had a good run, and they mutually agreed yesterday afternoon to go their separate ways.

“Everything runs its course. Tim was getting tired and Bryson was getting tired. In any relationship they run their course, and that’s what happened here.

“It wasn’t one specific issue. It was a culmination. Like any caddie-player relationship, they had their ups and downs. They wish each other nothing but the best and will always be there for each other.”

No Laying Up were the first to circulate the information on Twitter this afternoon and Phil Mickelson has already had his say on the matter.

DeChambeau and Tucker were together for the practice round at Detriot Golf Club on Wednesday but both have decided to part ways before his Thursday afternoon round.

And of course, it was only a matter of time for DeChambeau’s rival Brooks Koepka to comment, doing so in the most Koepka-like manner imaginable.

Bryson will have Ben Schomin, Cobra Golf’s tour operations manager, on the bag this week as he defends the Rocket Mortgage Classic title he won in 2020.

Tucker had been on Bryson’s bag since the start of 2016 and was there for each of his eight wins on Tour, including his triumph at the US Open in 2020.

DeChambeau has known Tucker since he was 15 but, more importantly, is able to read the vector green-reading system that DeChambeau uses.

The pair briefly split in 2017 but reunited again in early 2018 and have proven to be a formidable and technical partnership on Tour.

Speaking at the Masters earlier this year, DeChambeau spoke of the importance of Tucker to his success.

“Tim Tucker has been rock-solid no matter what, no matter when he wasn’t working for me, no matter when he was working for me and we weren’t winning, when we weren’t doing anything special or well. We were always trying to get better.

“There’s been times when there’s been some rifts, but that’s any relationship; that’s any interaction with another human being. Sometimes it just happens. Fortunately enough, he loves me enough, and I love him enough to be able to say, ‘hey, you know, we are going to get this together no matter what, and we are going to persevere and push through and work as a team to be the best we can’.”

We will have more on this story as it develops.