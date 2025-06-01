Austrian Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Charges Clear As Kristoffer Reitan Sets Clubhouse Lead With Stunning 60

Refresh

LEADER SCRAMBLING

Keen to hold onto his two-stroke advantage, Von Dellingshausen is needing to get up and down from just short of the green at the 445-yard-par 13th. His chip rolls on a really awkward distance past the flag, and that will be a six-foot par putt to come.

Showing nerves of steel, NVD confidently pushes his ball into the hole. That's clutch.

Meanwhile, his playing partner, Schneider, has just been involved in a sprinkler-head ruling which allowed him to move the ball closer to the green. From there, the chip was decent and should be tapped in. It is. Everyone is as they were heading to the 14th.