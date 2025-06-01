Austrian Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Charges Clear As Kristoffer Reitan Sets Clubhouse Lead With Stunning 60

The Austrian Open is heading towards its conclusion at Gut Altentann Golf Club near Salzburg and German, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen has taken a huge leap towards his maiden DP World Tour title.
Elsewhere, Kristoffer Reitan - who won the Soudal Open last week - is on 59 watch and has a chance to become just the second player in history to reach the score.
AUSTRIAN OPEN LEADERBOARD
- -19 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- -17 Kristoffer Reitan (60)
- -16 Marcel Schneider
- -13 Marcel Siem (63)
- -12 Callum Tarren
- -12 Jeff Winther
- -12 Jayden Schaper
- -11 Martin Couvra (65)
- -10 Brandon Stone (68)
- -10 Keita Nakajima (65)
- -10 John Catlin
- -10 Sebastian Soderberg
Updates from...
LEADER SCRAMBLING
Keen to hold onto his two-stroke advantage, Von Dellingshausen is needing to get up and down from just short of the green at the 445-yard-par 13th. His chip rolls on a really awkward distance past the flag, and that will be a six-foot par putt to come.
Showing nerves of steel, NVD confidently pushes his ball into the hole. That's clutch.
Meanwhile, his playing partner, Schneider, has just been involved in a sprinkler-head ruling which allowed him to move the ball closer to the green. From there, the chip was decent and should be tapped in. It is. Everyone is as they were heading to the 14th.
REITAN SHOOTS 60
It was a sensational effort from the Norwegian, but Kristoffer Reitan misses a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th and settles for a 10-under 60 to reach 17-under for the tournament. He went bogey free around Gut Altentann today and had every chance of becoming just the second player ever to shoot 59 on the DP World Tour.
However, while Reitan might be slightly disappointed with his final-hole birdie, he still has a chance of winning the tournament! Remarkably, Reitan was in a similar position last week when he triumphed in a three-way playoff at the Soudal Open, finishing over two hours before the final group in regulation. He won't have that long to wait today, but Reitan still has a chance of back-to-back wins.
A final round of 60 for Kristoffer Reitan makes him the clubhouse leader ⭐️#AustrianAlpineOpen pic.twitter.com/LPfs5lrGlCJune 1, 2025
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Austrian Open final round. We will bring you all of the key updates until a champion is crowned very shortly. The leader, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen is on the 13th tee and currently has a three-stroke lead on two players, one of which is his playing partner, Marcel Schneider...
Thank you for tuning in!