The European Tour is back in Austria at the Diamond Country Club - who do we think will win?

Austrian Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

The Austrian Open returns to the Diamond Country Club at Atzenbrugg with double last year’s prize money but the quality of the field has not improved on the one Marc Warren beat in the first tournament played after the first Covid lockdown in early July.

Warren himself is not there to defend nor is Austrian No.1 Bernd Wiesberger who put up a decent show at the Masters and has given himself a week off.

That leaves Austria’s second-best golfer Matthias Schwab almost single-handedly to carry home support with an ideal opportunity for his European Tour breakthrough.

True, there are other Austrians competing, one of whom Martin Wiegele won the even-weaker Saint-Omer Open in 2010, but it is Schwab or nobody as far as a potential home winner is concerned.

He has two top-tens under his belt this campaign – ninth in Dubai, seventh in the Savannah Classic – as well as two top-15s in South Africa at the end of last year but has yet to replicate the giddy heights of 2019 when twice a runner-up in stronger tournaments and fourth in top company at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

His form at Atzenbrugg, a 7458-yard par 72 test that doesn’t seem to play its length judging by the number of average drivers who have won there since it first hosted in 2010, amounts to an eighth when he last played in 2018 and an encouraging 14th as an 18-year-old amateur in 2013.

While Schwab should go close, I’m looking towards Diamond debutant Sam Horsfield, twice a winner in the space of three weeks last August at the Celtic Classic and Hero Open, for my main investment at 16-1 even though it is his debut at Atzenbrugg.

Sam Horsfield 2pts each way at 16/1 with Bet365

The 24-year-old Mancunian, who honed his game in his Florida college days, made a belated start to 2021, preferring to wait until he was 100% confident of his fitness after tearing a disc in his back in Cyprus but quickly began making up for lost time with a third and an eighth in the two Kenyan tournaments last month.

I’m always looking for golfers who know how to win and laid-back Horsfield isn’t short of self-belief.

In the same boat is South African Justin Harding, already a champion this year in a very profitable fortnight in Nairobi where for three rounds the following week he looked likely to score back to back.

Thomas Detry and Martin Kaymer are at the top of the betting but Detry is still winless despite a wonderful swing and Kaymer flatters to deceive and has not won since the 2014 US Open. Both have a mental block about winning and are expensive to follow.

I have no difficulty swerving 8-1 favourite Detry. When he does win – and he surely will – he won’t be carrying my money. That said, the Belgian won’t have a better chance.

Detry’s older compatriot Nicolas Colsaerts did hit the net at the 2019 French Open, a tournament scheduled for early next month but now sadly scuppered by Covid.

Nic was third on this course to Mikko Korhonen in 2018 and has a decent shout, as do Kurt Kitayama and Adri Arnaus.

Big-hitting Kitayama has a Japanese mother and Matsuyama’s Masters triumph may well inspire him.

But my final fiver has been saved for Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, a Spaniard who has been around a while but has gone under my radar.

He was first-round leader with a 62 at the Forest of Arden last year after a fourth at Atzenbrugg and caught my eye with an aggressive display at last month’s Kenya Open when fourth to Harding.

Only 5ft 7, this mighty atom will pop up somewhere at a big price. Why not this weekend?

Austrian Open Golf Betting Tips 2021 – Advised bets

Sam Horsfield 2pts each way at 16/1 with Bet365

