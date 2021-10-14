Aramco Team Series New York: Who Is Playing, How To Watch And More

All the information you need to know about the third event of the 2021 Aramco Team Series

Round three of the Aramco Team Series 2021 is underway, with some of the biggest stars of the LPGA and LET tours out in force as the latest edition of this unique tournament heads to New York.

Olivia Cowan and her team romped to victory with a combined score of 41-under at the Centurion Club in London back in July, with Marianne Skarpnord taking individual honours at the opening event of the year.

Following that, the competition moved to Sotogrande, Spain, where South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai captained her side to a play-off win and finished five behind Alison Lee in second place in the individual standings.

Now, it’s onto New York and here is everything you need to know regarding start times, formats, teams and more.

When does it start?

The tournament runs from October 14-16, with some groups already out on the course. Tee times commence at 7.20am local time (12.20pm BST) on days one and two.

Where is it being played?

After two instalments in Europe, the Aramco Team Series heads to New York and the Glen Oaks Club.

Located in the village of Old Westbury, Glen Oaks was founded in 1924 and hosted the opening event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2017 – The Northern Trust.

What is the 2021 Aramco Team Series format?

The first event of its kind on any professional tour, the Aramco Team Series sees pros and amateurs compete together with money and titles on the line.

Each team consists of three professionals and one amateur, with captains choosing their first player via an NFL-style draft. Completing the line-ups, the final pro team-mate and competing amateur are randomly assigned.

It takes place over three rounds, with two of four scores on each hole counting towards the team score, while the pros also vie for the individual trophy.

Not only is there a $1 million prize fund on offer, but the result also counts towards the world rankings, as well as the Solheim Cup and Race to Costa del Sol rankings.

Who is playing?

Already, some of the best players in the world have featured in this series in 2021, and the New York stop is no exception. World No. 1 Nelly Korda headlines a stellar field that is packed with major winners and Solheim Cuppers.

There are 28 teams competing in New York and here they are in full:

Team Masson: Caroline Masson, Pauline Roussin Bouchard, Agathe Sauzon, Marc Elasmar (a)

Team Stark: Maja Stark, Becky Morgan, Hannah Burke, David Monahan (a)

Team Yin: Angel Yin, Luna Sabron Galmes, Kim Metraux, Abdulwahed Alqasem (a)

Team Ruffels: Gabriela Ruffels, Beth Allen, Lejan Lewthwaite, Marc Topiol (a)

Team Salas: Lizette Salas, Carmen Alonso, Tvesa Malik, Averee Dovsek (a)

Team Nordqvist: Anna Nordqvist, Linda Wessberg, Maha Haddioui, Ahmed Al Subaey (a)

Team Kang: Danielle Kang, Cheyenne Woods, Emma Grechi, H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan (a)

Team Popov: Sophia Popov, Magdalena Simmermacher, Hayley Davis, Cody Crowell (a)

Team Kyriacou: Stephanie Kyriacou, Gabriella Cowley, Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso, James Rawson (a)

Team Weaver: Lindsey Weaver, Johanna Gustavsson, Florentyna Parker, Justin Metz (a)

Team Skarpnord: Marianne Skarpnord, Michele Thomson, Liz Young, David Weissman (a)

Team Broch Estrup: Nicole Broch Estrup, Meghan MacLaren, Emma Nilsson, Brian Nisula (a)

Team Lindberg: Pernilla Lindberg, Lydia Hall, Natalie Gulbis, Donald Lowman (a)

Team Cowan: Olivia Cowan, Kylie Henry, Eleanor Givens, Danna Gatoff (a)

Team Hewson: Alice Hewson, Felicity Johnson, Katja Pogacar, Michelle Roberts (a)

Team Law: Bronte Law, Kelsey Macdonald, Amy Boulden, Jordan Ziegler (a)

Team Van Dam: Anne Van Dam, Manon De Roey, Jessica Karlsson, David Briones (a)

Team Pedersen: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Whitney Hillier, Camille Chevalier, Ahmad Rashad (a)

Team J. Korda: Jessica Korda, Karolin Lampert, Lina Boqvist, Alexandra O’Laughlin (a)

Team Thompson: Lexi Thompson, Maria Hernandez, Noemi Jimenez Martin, Sean Bratches (a)

Team N. Korda: Nelly Korda, Ursula Wikstrom, Alison Muirhead, Jeffery Capazzi (a)

Team Hull: Charley Hull, Annabel Dimmock, Stacy Lee Bregman, Christopher Kirchner (a)

Team Lee: Alison Lee, Catriona Matthew, Trish Johnson, Michael Minto (a)

Team Ashok: Aditi Ashok, Pia Babnik, Marta Sanz Barrio, Steven Keogh (a)

Team Harm: Leonie Harm, Chloe Williams, Astrid Vayson De Pradenne, John Glavinic (a)

Team Pace: Lee-Anne Pace, Christine Wolf, Karoline Lund, Michael Muenchow (a)

Team Nuutinen: Sanna Nuutinen, Tiia Koivisto, Krista Bakker, Benjamin Terner (a)

Team Strom: Linnea Strom, Jenny Haglund, Lucie Malchirand, Cho Minn Thant (a)

How to watch

For UK viewers, head to Sky Sports to watch live action from New York, with four hours of coverage scheduled each day.

Worldwide viewers can follow along via the Sky Sports YouTube channel, which will stream live in tandem with the TV broadcast.

(All times below in BST)