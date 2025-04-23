Chevron Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The first women's Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, comes from The Club at Carlton Woods as Nelly Korda defends her title.

Here are the details on when she, and the other players in the field, are teeing it up in the first two rounds.

In 2024, Nelly Korda beat Maja Stark by two to claim her second Major title and continue a brilliant season. At that point, she had already been World No.1 for almost a month and, a year on, she remains at the top of the rankings. Despite that, she is yet to win so far this season, so she'll be looking to make a bright start in the defence of her title.

She's grouped with 2023 winner Lilia Vu and 2021 champion Patty Tavatanakit in the opening two rounds, with the three starting at 9.32am EDT (2.32 pm BST) on Thursday and 2.32pm EDT (7.32pm BST) on Friday.

Another high-profile group sees multiple Major winners Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso and Brooke M. Henderson play alongside each other in the opening two rounds. They begin at 9.21am EDT (2.21pm BST) on in the first round and 2.21pm EDT (7.21pm BST) in the second round.

Lexi Thompson is grouped with Minjee Lee and Ruoning Yin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lexi Thompson, who won the tournament in 2014, also plays. She's grouped with Minjee Lee and Ruoning Yin. The three begin at 2.32pm EDT (7.32pm BST) in the first round and 9.32am EDT (2.32 pm BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times for the opening two rounds of the Chevron Championship.

Chevron Championship Featured Groups

Round One

EDT (BST)

9.21am (2.21pm): Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom

Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom 9.32am (2.32pm): Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Stacy Lewis

Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Stacy Lewis 2.21pm (7.21pm): Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang

Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang 2.32pm (7.32pm): Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin

Round Two

EDT (BST)

9.21am (2.21pm): Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan

Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan 9.32am (2.32pm): Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Ingrid Lindblad

Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Ingrid Lindblad 2.21pm (7.21pm): Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso, Brooke M. Henderson

Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso, Brooke M. Henderson 2.32pm (7.32pm): Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Patty Tavatanakit

Charley Hull tees it up alongside Linn Grant and Stacy Lewis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chevron Championship Tee Times: Round One

EDT (BST)

1st tee/10th tee

8.15am (1.15pm) Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Andrea Lee/Muni He, Peiyun Chien, Jeneath Wong (a)

Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Andrea Lee/Muni He, Peiyun Chien, Jeneath Wong (a) 8.26am (1.26pm): Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Frida Kinhult, Manon De Roey/Maja Stark, Caroline Inglis, Brooke Matthews

Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Frida Kinhult, Manon De Roey/Maja Stark, Caroline Inglis, Brooke Matthews 8.37am (1.37pm): Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg, Jennifer Kupcho/Jeongeun Lee5, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yan Liu

Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg, Jennifer Kupcho/Jeongeun Lee5, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yan Liu 8.48am (1.48pm): Moriya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee, Jasmine Suwannapura/Somi Lee, Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Moriya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee, Jasmine Suwannapura/Somi Lee, Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen 8.59am (1.59pm): Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cassie Porter/Nataliya Guseva, Esther Henseleit, Allisen Corpuz

Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cassie Porter/Nataliya Guseva, Esther Henseleit, Allisen Corpuz 9.10am (2.10pm): Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, Yani Tseng/Akie Iwai, Linnea Strom, Jin Hee Im

Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, Yani Tseng/Akie Iwai, Linnea Strom, Jin Hee Im 9.21am (2.21pm): Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso, Brooke M. Henderson/Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom

Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso, Brooke M. Henderson/Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom 9.32am (2.32pm): Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Patty Tavatanakit/Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Stacy Lewis

Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Patty Tavatanakit/Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Stacy Lewis 9.43am (2.43pm): Alexa Pano, Chisato Iwai, Jasmine Koo (a)/Yuri Yoshida, Gemma Dryburgh, Jiwon Jeon

Alexa Pano, Chisato Iwai, Jasmine Koo (a)/Yuri Yoshida, Gemma Dryburgh, Jiwon Jeon 9.54am (2.54pm): Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Bae, Yuna Nishimura/Hinako Shibuno, Kristen Gillman, Elizabeth Szokol

Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Bae, Yuna Nishimura/Hinako Shibuno, Kristen Gillman, Elizabeth Szokol 1.05pm (3.05pm): Weiwei Zhang, Sophia Popov, Gianna Clemente (a)/Yu Liu, Benedetta Moresco, Hira Naveed

Weiwei Zhang, Sophia Popov, Gianna Clemente (a)/Yu Liu, Benedetta Moresco, Hira Naveed 1.15pm (3.15pm): Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Yahui Zhang/Cheyenne Knight, Clarisa Temelo (a), Arpichaya Yubol

Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Yahui Zhang/Cheyenne Knight, Clarisa Temelo (a), Arpichaya Yubol 1.26pm (3.26pm): Miranda Wang, Xiyu Janet Lin, Ryann O’Toole/Kate Smith-Stroh, Gigi Stoll, Jeongeun Lee6

Miranda Wang, Xiyu Janet Lin, Ryann O’Toole/Kate Smith-Stroh, Gigi Stoll, Jeongeun Lee6 1.37pm (3.37pm): Mary Liu, Saki Baba, Pornanong Phatlum/Lottie Woad (a), Georgia Hall, Albane Valenzuela

Mary Liu, Saki Baba, Pornanong Phatlum/Lottie Woad (a), Georgia Hall, Albane Valenzuela 1.48pm (3.48pm): Hye-Jin Choi, Miyu Yamashita, Ina Yoon/Ashleigh Buhai, Rio Takeda, Bailey Tardy

Hye-Jin Choi, Miyu Yamashita, Ina Yoon/Ashleigh Buhai, Rio Takeda, Bailey Tardy 1.59pm (3.59pm): Hyo Joo Kim, Mao Saigo, Stephanie Kyriacou/Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim, Mao Saigo, Stephanie Kyriacou/Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Megan Khang 2.10pm (7.10pm): Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minami Katsu, Sei Young Kim/Hannah Green, Lauren Coughlin, Nasa Hataoka

Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minami Katsu, Sei Young Kim/Hannah Green, Lauren Coughlin, Nasa Hataoka 2.21pm (7.21pm): Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan/Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang

Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan/Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang 2.32pm (7.32pm): Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Ingrid Lindblad/Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin

Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Ingrid Lindblad/Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin 2.43pm (7.43pm): Wichanee Meechai, Savannah Grewal, Chayse Gomez (a)/Grace Kim, Aditi Ashok, Asterisk Talley (a)

Wichanee Meechai, Savannah Grewal, Chayse Gomez (a)/Grace Kim, Aditi Ashok, Asterisk Talley (a) 2.54pm (7.54pm): Jing Yan, Chiara Tamburlini, Morgane Metraux/Ruixin Liu, Jenny Shin, In Gee Chun

Jing Yan, Chiara Tamburlini, Morgane Metraux/Ruixin Liu, Jenny Shin, In Gee Chun 3.05pm (8.05pm): Lucy Li, Caroline Masson, Paula Reto/Narin An, Dewi Weber, Gurleen Kaur

Chevron Championship Tee Times: Round Two

EDT (BST)

1st tee/10th tee

8.15am (1.15pm): Cheyenne Knight, Clarisa Temelo (a), Arpichaya Yubol/Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Yahui Zhang

Cheyenne Knight, Clarisa Temelo (a), Arpichaya Yubol/Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Yahui Zhang 8.26am (1.26pm): Kate Smith-Stroh, Gigi Stoll, Jeongeun Lee6/Miranda Wang, Xiyu Janet Lin, Ryann O’Toole

Kate Smith-Stroh, Gigi Stoll, Jeongeun Lee6/Miranda Wang, Xiyu Janet Lin, Ryann O’Toole 8.37am (1.37pm): Lottie Woad (a), Georgia Hall, Albane Valenzuela/Mary Liu, Saki Baba, Pornanong Phatlum

Lottie Woad (a), Georgia Hall, Albane Valenzuela/Mary Liu, Saki Baba, Pornanong Phatlum 8.48am (1.48pm): Ashleigh Buhai, Rio Takeda, Bailey Tardy/Hye-Jin Choi, Miyu Yamashita, Ina Yoon

Ashleigh Buhai, Rio Takeda, Bailey Tardy/Hye-Jin Choi, Miyu Yamashita, Ina Yoon 8.59am (1.59pm): Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Megan Khang/Hyo Joo Kim, Mao Saigo, Stephanie Kyriacou

Celine Boutier, A Lim Kim, Megan Khang/Hyo Joo Kim, Mao Saigo, Stephanie Kyriacou 9.10am (2.10pm): Hannah Green, Lauren Coughlin, Nasa Hataoka/Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minami Katsu, Sei Young Kim

Hannah Green, Lauren Coughlin, Nasa Hataoka/Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minami Katsu, Sei Young Kim 9.21am (2.21pm): Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang/Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan

Ayaka Furue, Lydia Ko, Amy Yang/Sarah Schmelzel, Yealimi Noh, Lindy Duncan 9.32am (2.32pm): Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin/Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Ingrid Lindblad

Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin/Anna Nordqvist, Leona Maguire, Ingrid Lindblad 9.43am (2.43pm): Grace Kim, Aditi Ashok, Asterisk Talley (a)/Wichanee Meechai, Savannah Grewal, Chayse Gomez (a)

Grace Kim, Aditi Ashok, Asterisk Talley (a)/Wichanee Meechai, Savannah Grewal, Chayse Gomez (a) 9.54am (2.54pm): Ruixin Liu, Jenny Shin, In Gee Chun/Jing Yan, Chiara Tamburlini, Morgane Metraux

Ruixin Liu, Jenny Shin, In Gee Chun/Jing Yan, Chiara Tamburlini, Morgane Metraux 1.05pm (3.05pm): Narin An, Dewi Weber, Gurleen Kaur/Lucy Li, Caroline Masson, Paula Reto

Narin An, Dewi Weber, Gurleen Kaur/Lucy Li, Caroline Masson, Paula Reto 1.15pm (3.15pm): Muni He, Peiyun Chien, Jeneath Wong (a)/Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Andrea Lee

Muni He, Peiyun Chien, Jeneath Wong (a)/Auston Kim, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Andrea Lee 1.26pm (3.26pm): Maja Stark, Caroline Inglis, Brooke Matthews/Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Frida Kinhult, Manon De Roey

Maja Stark, Caroline Inglis, Brooke Matthews/Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Frida Kinhult, Manon De Roey 1.37pm (3.37pm): Jeongeun Lee5, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yan Liu/Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg, Jennifer Kupcho

Jeongeun Lee5, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yan Liu/Brittany Lincicome, Pernilla Lindberg, Jennifer Kupcho 1.48pm (3.48pm): Somi Lee, Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen/Moriya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee, Jasmine Suwannapura

Somi Lee, Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen/Moriya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee, Jasmine Suwannapura 1.59pm (3.59pm): Nataliya Guseva, Esther Henseleit, Allisen Corpuz/Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cassie Porter

Nataliya Guseva, Esther Henseleit, Allisen Corpuz/Chanettee Wannasaen, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cassie Porter 2.10pm (7.10pm): Akie Iwai, Linnea Strom, Jin Hee Im/Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, Yani Tseng

Akie Iwai, Linnea Strom, Jin Hee Im/Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, Yani Tseng 2.21pm (7.21pm): Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom/Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso, Brooke M. Henderson

Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Madelene Sagstrom/Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso, Brooke M. Henderson 2.32pm (7.32pm): Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Stacy Lewis/Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Patty Tavatanakit

Charley Hull, Linn Grant, Stacy Lewis/Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Patty Tavatanakit 2.43pm (7.43pm): Yuri Yoshida, Gemma Dryburgh, Jiwon Jeon/Alexa Pano, Chisato Iwai, Jasmine Koo (a)

Yuri Yoshida, Gemma Dryburgh, Jiwon Jeon/Alexa Pano, Chisato Iwai, Jasmine Koo (a) 2.54pm (7.54pm): Hinako Shibuno, Kristen Gillman, Elizabeth Szokol/Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Bae, Yuna Nishimura

Hinako Shibuno, Kristen Gillman, Elizabeth Szokol/Gabriela Ruffels, Jenny Bae, Yuna Nishimura 3.05pm (8.05pm): Yu Liu, Benedetta Moresco, Hira Naveed/Weiwei Zhang, Sophia Popov, Gianna Clemente (a)

How To Watch The Chevron Championship In The US

All times EDT

Thursday, April 24: 10am–3pm & 6-8pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, April 25: 10am–3pm & 6-8pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, April 26: 2pm–3pm (Peacock); 3pm–6pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday, April 27: 2pm–3pm (Peacock); 3pm–6pm. (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Chevron Championship In The UK

All times BST

Thursday, April 24: 4pm–8pm & 11pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf); 4pm-7pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday, April 25: 4pm–8pm & 11pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf); 4pm-6pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday, April 26: 7.30pm–11pm (Sky Sports+); 8pm–11pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday, April 27: 7pm–11pm (Sky Sports+)