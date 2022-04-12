Tiger Woods Makes Huge Jump Up World Rankings After Making Masters Cut

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods made his long-awaited comeback from injury at last week’s Masters, and, while he finished 47th, his performance was enough to see his world ranking leap by over 200 places.

The fact that Woods played at all last week surprised many. After all, it is only two months since the 15-time Major winner declared he had “a long way to go” in his recovery from leg injuries sustained following a horrific car crash in February last year. Woods’ performance at Augusta National may have only offered glimpses of the enormous talent that has seen him win the tournament six times. However, considering the length of time he was absent and the severity of his injuries, the fact he competed at all is remarkable.

Not only did Woods compete, he also made the cut, largely thanks to an assured first round of one under par. The fairytale return of Woods winning The Masters wasn’t to be. His putting, including a four-putt, let him down in the third round as he slipped away from the frontrunners. Nevertheless, Woods completing four rounds on one of the most gruelling courses in the game was evidence enough that it had been a successful endeavour.

That has been reinforced by Woods’ latest Official World Golf Ranking. Before last week’s tournament, Woods had been ranked World No.973. Now, he has jumped to World No.745 with 2.8 ranking points following The Masters – a leap of 228 places. Despite limping at the end of his final round, Woods doesn’t appear to be finished there. He has filed an entry to June’s US Open and intends to play the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in July. Also, he hasn’t even written off another appearance at the year’s second Major, next month’s PGA Championship.

While Woods admits that his days of performing full-time on the PGA Tour are behind him, further climbs up the Official World Rankings are surely to be expected as he looks to regain fitness and form in the coming months.

