Tiger Woods Teases New Apparel Line On Social Media
The 15-time Major winner dropped yet another hint on his potential new apparel line, with an announcement seemingly set for Monday
On Saturday afternoon, Tiger Woods dropped his biggest hint yet on who his next apparel provider may be, with the 15-time Major winner posting an image to his social media in his typical 'Sunday Red'.
Back in January, it was reported that Woods was set to launch his own brand of apparel in partnership with TaylorMade called 'Sunday Red' after trademark applications were submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) by TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC.
Now, in one image, those reports could be coming true, with perhaps more than apparel in the pipeline, as eagle-eyed viewers noticed a logo on the golf glove of Woods, with the American decked out in his iconic red polo.
A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods)
A photo posted by on
Just a few days ago, Woods released an image which included a close-up photo of his face - with a dark cap just about in shot on his head - as he looks away from the camera. Like that image, the caption once again has the 2.12.24 date in it, but instead of 'the vision remains the same', the most recent image reads 'a new day rises.'
If his social media antics weren't enough, Woods announced that he will make his first appearance of the year at Riviera Country Club at the Genesis Invitational. The venture comes two months after his last appearance at the PNC Championship.
The date, which happens to be the Monday of the tournament week, could imply the release of the range but, right now, it is unclear as to whether that news is official or not.
Following a brief period of conjecture about his expiring clothing contract, Woods brought a 27-year association with Nike to an end by confirming he was splitting with the iconic brand in early January.
It then became the question of where he might go next and, if the recent news is to go by, it is a possibility that he is setting up his own company...
