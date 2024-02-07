Tiger Woods Confirms First Appearance Of Year At Genesis Invitational
As expected, the 15-time Major winner will make his first appearance of the year at Riviera Country Club
Tiger Woods has confirmed his participation at next week’s Genesis invitational. The news had been widely anticipated, with Woods outlining his ambitions for 2024 at November’s Hero World Challenge.
Back then, the 15-time Major winner revealed an ideal scenario would see him play approximately a tournament a month, and specified the Genesis Invitational as a possible starting point.
He told the media at the time: “I think that best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month. I think that's realistic whether that's - you would have to start with maybe at Genesis and something in March near The Players.”
Then, in January, in a statement confirming his split with Nike after 27 years, he teased that his next appearance would be at the Riviera Country Club event by signing off with: “See you in LA!”
One reason why the tournament offers the ideal way for Woods to ease himself into the year is his association with it as its host. The event also marked his first appearance of 2023.
A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods)
A photo posted by on
His starts leading up to that had been sporadic as he tried to overcome ongoing issues with his right leg following a car accident two years earlier. To make matters worse, he also had to withdraw from the 2022 Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis.
Therefore, it was encouraging to see him put in a competitive performance in LA last year with a T45. While that led to high hopes that Woods would go on to compete at all four of last year’s Majors, it wasn’t to be.
He had to withdraw from the third round of The Masters with his ankle clearly bothering him and, days later, he underwent subtalar fusion surgery on the injury, which kept him sidelined until November's event in the Bahamas.
Woods has since declared his ankle “pain-free,” and is now prepared to put it to the test at one of the PGA Tour’s signature events. It promises to be a big few days for Woods in another way, too. This week, he also teased the imminent announcement of a potential new “Sunday red” brand.
With everything lining up nicely for Woods' return to action, there is once again anticipation that the tournament will be just the start of a busy year on the course for the 48-year-old.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Callaway Women's Paradym Ai Smoke MAX Fast Hybrid Review
Alison Root puts the latest women's hybrid offering from Callaway through its paces
By Alison Root Published
-
Justin Thomas Is OFFICIALLY The Best Ball Striker On The PGA Tour This Season... We Break Down His Swing To Help You Strike It Better
The two-time Major Champion is hitting the ball better than most players in the world right now, so we asked one of our experts to analyse his swing and provide some insight into what makes him such a great ball-striker...
By Barney Puttick Published