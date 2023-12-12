PNC Championship Prize Money Payout 2023
It may be a family oriented affair at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, but there is still prize money to be won
The PNC Championship offers professionals and their relatives the chance to compete in a decidedly more sedate event than the cut-and-thrust of regular action.
The two-day event takes place at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Florida and, to be eligible, the professional needs to have either won The Players Championship or a Major, while their partner can't either be on the PGA Tour or LPGA Tour.
That unique set-up makes it one of the more beloved events in the calendar, particularly at the end of an intense year of top-level action.
In recent years it has also had involvement from arguably the greatest player of all time, Tiger Woods. This year is no different, and he again lines up alongside his son Charlie among the 40-player field made up of 20 teams of two.
Other big names include defending champion Vijay Singh, who once again appears with his son, Qass and two-time Major winner John Daly, who appears with his son John Daly II.
There is also representation from the women's game, with 10-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam competing with her son Will McGee and Nelly Korda, who plays with her dad Petr.
While the PNC Championship is arguably as much about taking part as winning, there is still prize money on offer, with the professional on each team eligible for a share of a $1.085m purse. That's an identical sum to last year's tournament.
The no-cut event also offers some financial reward for each professional, with the winner claiming $200,000, the runner-up $80,000 and even the professional finishing last earning $40,000.
The winners also receive the Willie Park Trophy, a red leather belt with silver embellishments named in honour of the first winner of The Open back in 1860, who received a similar prize in the days before the Claret Jug was introduced.
PNC Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$200,000
|2nd
|$80,000
|3rd
|$57,250
|4th
|$50,000
|5th
|$49,000
|6th
|$48,000
|7th
|$47,000
|8th
|$46,000
|9th
|$45,000
|10th
|$44,500
|11th
|$44,000
|12th
|$43,500
|13th
|$43,000
|14th
|$42,500
|15th
|$42,000
|16th
|$41,500
|17th
|$41,000
|18th
|$40,500
|19th
|$40,250
|20th
|$40,000
Do Players Win Money At The PNC Championship?
Despite being family orientated affair, the PNC Championship still offers prize money. In 2023, there is a purse of $1.085m, which is identical to last year. The professional on the winning team will earn $200,000.
Who Will Play In The PNC Championship?
The tournament, which is open to Major winners, winners of The Players Championship and partners who are neither on the PGA Tour nor the LPGA Tour, has a typically strong field.
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are standout names, along with defending champions Vijay and Qass Singh and John Daly and John Daly II. Also, Nelly Korda plays with her father, Petr, Sir Nick Faldo competes with his son, Matthew, and Annika Sorenstam plays alongside her son Will McGee.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
