PNC Championship Prize Money Payout 2023

The PNC Championship offers professionals and their relatives the chance to compete in a decidedly more sedate event than the cut-and-thrust of regular action.

The two-day event takes place at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Florida and, to be eligible, the professional needs to have either won The Players Championship or a Major, while their partner can't either be on the PGA Tour or LPGA Tour.

That unique set-up makes it one of the more beloved events in the calendar, particularly at the end of an intense year of top-level action.

In recent years it has also had involvement from arguably the greatest player of all time, Tiger Woods. This year is no different, and he again lines up alongside his son Charlie among the 40-player field made up of 20 teams of two.

Tiger Woods returns with his son Charlie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names include defending champion Vijay Singh, who once again appears with his son, Qass and two-time Major winner John Daly, who appears with his son John Daly II.

There is also representation from the women's game, with 10-time Major winner Annika Sorenstam competing with her son Will McGee and Nelly Korda, who plays with her dad Petr.

Nelly Korda partners with her dad Petr (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the PNC Championship is arguably as much about taking part as winning, there is still prize money on offer, with the professional on each team eligible for a share of a $1.085m purse. That's an identical sum to last year's tournament.

The no-cut event also offers some financial reward for each professional, with the winner claiming $200,000, the runner-up $80,000 and even the professional finishing last earning $40,000.

The winners also receive the Willie Park Trophy, a red leather belt with silver embellishments named in honour of the first winner of The Open back in 1860, who received a similar prize in the days before the Claret Jug was introduced.

PNC Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $200,000 2nd $80,000 3rd $57,250 4th $50,000 5th $49,000 6th $48,000 7th $47,000 8th $46,000 9th $45,000 10th $44,500 11th $44,000 12th $43,500 13th $43,000 14th $42,500 15th $42,000 16th $41,500 17th $41,000 18th $40,500 19th $40,250 20th $40,000

Do Players Win Money At The PNC Championship? Despite being family orientated affair, the PNC Championship still offers prize money. In 2023, there is a purse of $1.085m, which is identical to last year. The professional on the winning team will earn $200,000.