Tiger Woods Makes Ball Change Ahead Of PGA Tour Return At Genesis Invitational

The 15-time Major champion will have a new Bridgestone ball in play for this week's Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods thanks the fans and a close up of his ball
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

It's all change for Tiger Woods in 2024, with the 15-time Major winner set to debut his new Sun Day Red apparel this week in his return at the Genesis Invitational.

But that won't be the only new gear he's testing out at Riviera.

Woods has switched golf balls for his first start of the year, moving into Bridgestone's new Tour B X. He has been playing the previous generation since 2022 after using the more spinny Tour B XS.

Woods has traditionally played softer and higher spin balls due to his love of shot shaping but moved into the standard B X model thanks to its added distance off the tee, saying he found 10 yards with the driver when he moved into the B X.

“I am always seeking more distance off the tee and more control around the green,” Woods said. “That’s the Holy Grail and what Bridgestone’s delivered with the new TOUR B X.

"I tell people all the time how important it is to get ball fit, and if you’ve been fit, to get fit again. Bridgestone re-fit me into the new TOUR B X, and it’s got a little more pop off the tee and the control I need around the greens.”

Bridgestone Tour B X golf balls

(Image credit: Bridgestone Golf)

The new 2024 Tour B X isn't on sale to the public just yet, with its release date set for this Friday, February 16.

Woods signed with the company in 2016 a few months after his ball sponsor Nike stopped making golf equipment - although it was actually Bridgestone who made the Nike ball, with Bridgestone confirming in 2020 that it "has manufactured his golf ball for the better part of 20 years." He renewed his deal in 2020.

Elsewhere in Woods' bag, we expect to see him with TaylorMade new Qi10 LS driver in the bag after he used it the Hero World Challenge and then the PNC Championship.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL

Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸