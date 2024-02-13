Tiger Woods Makes Ball Change Ahead Of PGA Tour Return At Genesis Invitational
The 15-time Major champion will have a new Bridgestone ball in play for this week's Genesis Invitational
It's all change for Tiger Woods in 2024, with the 15-time Major winner set to debut his new Sun Day Red apparel this week in his return at the Genesis Invitational.
But that won't be the only new gear he's testing out at Riviera.
Woods has switched golf balls for his first start of the year, moving into Bridgestone's new Tour B X. He has been playing the previous generation since 2022 after using the more spinny Tour B XS.
Woods has traditionally played softer and higher spin balls due to his love of shot shaping but moved into the standard B X model thanks to its added distance off the tee, saying he found 10 yards with the driver when he moved into the B X.
“I am always seeking more distance off the tee and more control around the green,” Woods said. “That’s the Holy Grail and what Bridgestone’s delivered with the new TOUR B X.
"I tell people all the time how important it is to get ball fit, and if you’ve been fit, to get fit again. Bridgestone re-fit me into the new TOUR B X, and it’s got a little more pop off the tee and the control I need around the greens.”
The new 2024 Tour B X isn't on sale to the public just yet, with its release date set for this Friday, February 16.
Woods signed with the company in 2016 a few months after his ball sponsor Nike stopped making golf equipment - although it was actually Bridgestone who made the Nike ball, with Bridgestone confirming in 2020 that it "has manufactured his golf ball for the better part of 20 years." He renewed his deal in 2020.
Elsewhere in Woods' bag, we expect to see him with TaylorMade new Qi10 LS driver in the bag after he used it the Hero World Challenge and then the PNC Championship.
