Tiger Woods 'Might Surprise Everybody' This Fall - Notah Begay III

Golf Channel and NBC Sports Analyst Notah Begay III has teased golf fans after a guest appearance on SiriusXM PGA Tour radio, stating he believes Tiger Woods will feature at the PNC Championship in December and may "surprise everybody" with another appearance this fall.

Begay, who is a close associate of the 15-time Major champion, said: "I'm fairly certain it's going to be at the PNC [Championship] with Charlie. Charlie's starting to play a few more events - he played in one of my junior golf tour events last weekend, which was great to see him shoot his career-low round 68 with Tiger on the bag so that was kind of cool to be able to see that."

A video of Charlie playing in the event went viral, with the young phenom looking taller, stronger and faster than when he last hit our screens last December. His round was highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 14th hole after nearly holing his second shot. Charlie finished T4 in the Boys 12-13 division.

As well as a front row seat to Charlie's success that day, Begay gave an insight into what Woods faced at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews as well as the battles that lie ahead: "Tiger's just steadily trying to find ways to get a little bit more stability in his leg," he said. "It was really presenting some major challenges at St. Andrews. I had a chance to talk with him during the round out there and it's just constant discomfort so it's hard to focus on golf, which is hard enough, much less having to deal with the literal pain of your leg aching throughout the day.

"I know that as soon as he feels like he can be competitive because I think he got a good taste of what it's going to take this past year, we'll see him. We might see him one time this fall, he might surprise everybody."

The American has revealed 17 of the 20-man field for the 2022 Hero World Challenge, with the 15-time Major winner notable by his absence. The three remaining spaces however, are likely reserved with Woods in mind. Failing that, Woods may opt for the CJ Cup, which will be contested at Congaree Golf Club later this month - some 400 miles north of his home county of Florida.

The 46-year-old continues with his recovery from injuries sustained in a near career-ending car accident in February 2021. The American made a sensational return to golf at the PNC Championship last year, just 10-months on from the horrifying event.

Woods went on to make a hurried return to competitive action and defied the odds when he made the cut at the Masters in April, but was forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship a month later. He did not compete at the US Open as he continued with rehabilitation ahead of what was an emotional appearance at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, where he missed the cut and hinted it might be his last appearance at the Home of Golf.

Should the Woods partnership tee it up at the PNC Championship in December, they will have to take on the debut pair of Jordan and Shawn Spieth. The three-time Major champion confirmed to Colt Knost on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he will play alongside his father at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.