Tiger Woods Returns To The Range, Fire Destroys Georgia Clubhouse And Asian Tour 'Closely Monitoring' Saudi Situation: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in the game as well as other key details you need to know from around the world.

It's the time of year in golf that often produces far more stories away from the course as opposed to on it, and this week seems to be no different.

The PGA Tour is taking a brief hiatus before a sprint to the finishing post anyway, and while there is still LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, and Asian Tour action to focus on over the coming days, much of what has made the cut for This Week In Golf is not related to any of that.

So, with further ado, here are some of the most notable storylines from around the world of golf this week.

GEORGIA CLUBHOUSE DESTROYED BY FIRE

A fire has completely destroyed the clubhouse at Reynolds Landing in Greensboro, Georgia.

The fire, which was reported to have been started accidentally via an outdoor fireplace involving propane, began on Saturday night before eventually being fully extinguished by the Greene County Fire Rescue team by Sunday. No casualties were reported by local authorities.

Reynolds Landing features seven golf courses designed by the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tom Fazio and is located around an hour east of Atlanta. An eighth course was due to open later this year.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TIGER WOODS ON SITE FOR TGR JR INVITATIONAL

Puttin on a clinic ⛳️ https://t.co/8rHiTJfFdcOctober 13, 2026

Tiger Woods has been on the Monterey Peninsula in California this week for the annual TGR Jr Invitational and TGR Invitational.

It marks the 50-year-old's latest public appearance after a crash in his home state back in March - an incident which led to him receiving a five-year driving ban.

The 15-time Major winner took part in a Q&A session alongside Max Homa following a special dinner on Sunday night while he later accompanied Billy Horschel and Homa for a clinic on the range on Tuesday.

Following clips of Woods hitting full shots in practice, fans on social media expressed their hope of seeing the Californian return to action at either the PNC Championship or Hero World Challenge in December or TGL early next year.

2026 SKINS GAME LINE-UP REVEALED

Following the relaunch of The Skins Game in 2025, where Keegan Bradley scooped the most money from a $4 million purse, it has been announced the iconic match will take place once more.

Three Major champions and a richly-talented rookie will go head to head at the Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida for the $4 million purse on Friday, November 27th.

Brooks Koepka is perhaps the most eye-catching name, and he will go up against fellow US Ryder Cup teammates Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark as well as a guy who he may end up on a team with one day - Jackson Koivun.

Koivun already showed what he's made of at the recent Presidents Cup so shouldn't be overawed by the situation and may even fancy his chances of taking some money off of three guys who have earned more than their fare share over the years.

Streamed exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video, organizers have done away with the reverse purse idea from last year where all four players started on $1 million. This time, everyone starts on $0, so the stakes are higher (and clearer) from the off.

ASIAN TOUR 'CLOSELY MONITORING' FINALE SITUATION

Josele Ballester with the PIF Saudi International trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Asian Tour has said it is "closely monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia" before deciding whether or not to go ahead with its season finale in the country.

The PIF Saudi International has closed the campaign in recent years and is set to do so once more this year at the Riyadh Golf Club from November 18 to 21.

However, political tension in the area and attacks on Riyadh's international airport of late have led to Asian Tour officials beginning to weigh up their options.

In a statement to Reuters, an Asian Tour spokesperson said: "The Asian Tour is closely monitoring the situation in Saudi ​Arabia and we are discussing the developing situation with our partner Golf Saudi with respect to hosting the PIF Saudi International in ​Riyadh in November.

"Any changes to the schedule will be announced as soon as we have determined the right course of action for our players, fans and partners.

"The PIF Saudi International is incredibly important to the Asian Tour as our season finale, however the ​safety of our players, staff and service teams is always our number one priority."

It has been a tough season for the Asian Tour generally with the cancellation of its International Series, led by the departure of the Saudi PIF from golf.

In a recent interview with Golf Monthly, Asian Tour CEO Cho Minn Thant said losing the circuit's strategic partnership with LIV Golf has been "devastating to our tour."

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

Jon Rahm has committed to make his debut at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship on the DP World Tour, days after announcing he would not be a part of LIV Golf 2.0

Rory McIlroy has signed a "multi-year" contract with sponsor DP World to become a global ambassador. As part of the deal, DP World has agreed to transport two hi-tech personalised fitness and recovery trailers between his events all around the world on both the European and PGA Tour

The new @McIlroyRory sponsorship with @DP_World will see the Dubai company transporting two personalised fitness and recovery trailers for Rory. Mcllroy also becomes a global ambassador for DP World. https://t.co/OwyHkP64tvOctober 13, 2026

TOUR GOLF EVENTS THIS WEEK

PGA Tour: None

None LPGA Tour: Buick LPGA Shanghai

Buick LPGA Shanghai DP World Tour: DP World India Championship

DP World India Championship Asian Tour: Macau Open

Macau Open Ladies European Tour: None